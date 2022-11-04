শুক্রবার , ৪ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Only Propaganda Going On, Demand for Special Status Not Fulfilled, Bihar CM Takes Dig at Modi Govt

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ১১:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 77


In a veiled jibe at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that “prachar prasar” (propaganda) was going on with little on offer for the poorer states.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP two months ago, also lamented that the long-standing demand for special status to Bihar, which “all poor states should get”, was not accepted.

“Is anything worthwhile happening in poor states? Only propaganda is underway (Garib gurba rajyon mein kuchh ho raha hai? Jhuthe prachar prasar mein laga rahta hai),” said the septuagenarian on Thursday without taking any names.

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, who has been pitching for a united opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was addressing a function at the CM’s secretariat where he gave away letters of appointment to nearly 200 Urdu translators and stenographers.

Kumar spoke at length about his government’s efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the society, especially the minorities and Dalits.

“But we remained hamstrung as our demand for special status, which should be granted to all states, was not met,” remarked the JD(U) leader, who has long been seeking the tag.

He spoke in presence of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, among others, both of whom lavished praise on him for his commitment to communal harmony.

The state unit of the BJP, which has been sore since its lost power in the state, questioned the appointment of Urdu personnel as part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government’s promise of providing jobs on a large scale.

“CM Nitish Kumar’s intention is to restore Urdu teachers in every school. Why is there a need to employ Urdu-knowing people in the Bihar assembly? Now Urdu translators will be appointed in every police station,” state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand reacted with outrage.

Alleging that “in the Muslim-dominated districts of Bihar, lives of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs get ruined”, he added, “Brother, don’t create a Pakistan in Bihar, go to Pakistan yourself.”

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 77
Only Propaganda Going On, Demand for Special Status Not Fulfilled, Bihar CM Takes Dig at Modi Govt
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Home Minister
‘মিয়ানমারের অসহযোগিতার কারণে মাদক নিয়ন্ত্রণ কঠিন হয়ে পড়েছে’
বাংলাদেশ
1667540166 photo
Lionel Messi to lock horns with Robert Lewandowski in World Cup swansong | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 11 3
আদরের পুত্রবধূ কিট্টুকে এই সব্জি রেঁধে খাওয়ান ভিকি কৌশলের মা, জানুন এর গুণাগুণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm du somabesh

ঢাবিতে দ্বিতীয়বার ভর্তির সুযোগের দাবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের সমাবেশ

 1626018378 shaheer

Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh Begin Shooting for Pavitra Rishta

 1622734398 photo

Indian cricket teams touch base in Southampton | Cricket News

 1628672530 swastika mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee’s Body Positivity Mantra Is an Inspiration for All

 wm shafin ahmed

শাফিন আহমেদ জাতীয় পার্টির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 turn wadayama 420012

ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংকের ডিজিটাল লেনদেন সেবা ‘ট্যাপ’ চালু হলো

 wm US Ambassy Delegates Meet UGC 19 09 2021

ব্লেন্ডেড লার্নিং প্রচলনে সহযোগিতা করতে আগ্রহী মার্কিন দূতাবাস

 samantha akshay twinkle

Samantha Reportedly Charged Rs 5 Cr for Pushpa Item Song, Akshay Kumar Reacts To Twinkle Khanna’s Column

 received 781164319230199

করোনা চিকিৎসার নামে জনগনের পকেট কাটা হচ্ছে : মোস্তফা

 1621779918 photo

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police remand | More sports News