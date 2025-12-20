‘Operating at another level mentally’: Dale Steyn in awe of Hardik Pandya’s dominance | Cricket News

South African pace legend Dale Steyn heaped rich praise on Hardik Pandya after the India all-rounder’s explosive display in the fifth T20I, calling him a player who operates on a different mental plane and carries an unmatched presence on the field. Pandya smashed a 63 that included India’s second fastest T20I fifty, while Tilak Varma’s composed 73 laid the foundation for a dominant showing. India finished with a daunting total of 232, which proved far too much for South Africa as the hosts sealed a 30-run win on Friday.

Speaking on JioStar, Steyn likened Pandya’s on-field persona to that of a larger-than-life character. He said Pandya has moved beyond being just a sportsman and now walks out with the confidence and authority of a superhero, someone who dictates terms and refuses to bend. Steyn felt this was not arrogance but sheer dominance, reflected in Pandya’s body language, stance, and ability to stay mentally untouchable in a game where mindset often decides outcomes. According to Steyn, while many players possess skill, Pandya has taken things to another level. Steyn also criticised South Africa’s batting approach during the chase, particularly their decision to play cautiously against Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. He felt the plan to simply survive Bumrah’s spell and target other bowlers worked against them. Steyn pointed out that Bumrah’s impact goes beyond his own wickets. He said South Africa allowed Bumrah to bowl without enough pressure, and once he dismissed Quinton de Kock , the momentum swung sharply. That moment, according to Steyn, opened the door for further damage, including the fall of Hardik’s wicket and Chakaravarthy finding his rhythm. He stressed that when chasing targets in the 230 to 240 range, teams cannot afford to wait and hope. Attacking elite bowlers, even at risk, is necessary because they will get breakthroughs regardless. On Varun Chakaravarthy, Steyn admitted that the mystery spinner holds a clear advantage over South Africa’s middle order. He said several batters struggle to read Chakaravarthy’s variations, with Aiden Markram being the only one who picks him reasonably well, though even he often gets out while trying to attack. Others, like Ferreira, were described as completely unsettled by Chakaravarthy’s subtle changes in pace and spin. Steyn concluded by noting that Chakaravarthy’s control has even forced Markram into a more cautious approach, something he believes is the worst possible mindset for a batter facing the Indian spinner.