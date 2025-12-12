Out of India’s T20 plans, Mohammed Siraj reminds selectors with 3-wicket burst as Hyderabad rout Mumbai in SMAT – Watch | Cricket News

শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
NEW DELHI: Out of India’s T20 setup, Indian men’s cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday delivered an stunning performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking three wickets against the star-studded Mumbai side.The presence of a clutch of India stars failed to inspire Mumbai as they went down to Hyderabad in their Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Pune.Mumbai had Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), Sarfaraz Khan (5), Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Shardul Thakur (0) in their line-up but folded for 131 as India pacer Mohammed Siraj took three for 17 in 3.5 overs for Hyderabad.Siraj opened his wicket account by taking Suryansh Shedge’s catch of his own bowling in the 17th over of Mumbai’s innings, and then on the next ball of that same over, he trapped Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur in front of the wickets.Shardul, who will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after joining them in a trade deal from Lucknow Super Giants, failed to open his account.Siraj’s third wicket came in the form of Tanush Kotian. Kotian could only manage to score 2 runs from five balls.Hyderabad chased down the target of 132 easily in just 11.5 overs, and won the match by 9 wickets. Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award. Siraj last played for India in T20Is in July 2024 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.Brief scores:Mumbai: 131 all out in 18.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 29, Hardik Tamore 29; Mohammad Siraj 3/17, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/27) lost to Hyderabad: 132/1 in 11.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 75, Aman Rao 52 not out) by 9 wickets.



