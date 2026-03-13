PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat’s heroics help Pakistan thump Bangladesh, level series 1-1 | Cricket News

Maaz Sadaqat (Agency Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan national cricket team beat the Bangladesh national cricket team by 128 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in the rain-hit second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday, levelling the three-match series 1-1 with a dominant performance.The star of the match was Maaz Sadaqat, who shone with both bat and ball. He first smashed a quick 75 off 46 balls and later returned to pick up three wickets to help Pakistan seal the victory.

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Pakistan were bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs after strong contributions from several batters. Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan gave the visitors a flying start, putting together a 103-run opening partnership inside 13 overs. Farhan made 31, while Salman Agha later added 64 and shared a 109-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 44.Chasing the target, Bangladesh’s innings got off to a poor start. Tanzid Hasan fell for 1, Saif Hassan scored 12, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi, leaving the hosts at 27 for 3 in 6.3 overs. At that stage, a sudden thunderstorm with rain and hail forced the players off the field for about two hours.When play resumed, the target was revised to 243 in 32 overs under the DLS method. Litton Das tried to fight back with an attacking 41, hitting a few boundaries and two sixes, while Towhid Hridoy made 28.However, once Litton was dismissed lbw by Sadaqat, Bangladesh quickly collapsed. Haris Rauf and Sadaqat picked up three wickets each, bowling Bangladesh out for 114 in 23.3 overs and sealing a comprehensive win for Pakistan.