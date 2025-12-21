Pakistan Cricket Board begs for bids; PSL deadline pushed again | Cricket News

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the submission deadline for bids on its two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises by another two days, the second such postponement as interest appears lukewarm.“The last date for submitting initial bids is now extended by two days,” revealed a source at news agency PTI. The revised date for initial bids is now December 24, though the PCB hasn’t issued an official update yet.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi first announced the shift from December 15 to December 22 during a PSL roadshow in New York last week. No explicit reason surfaced for this further delay, but it’s widely seen as stemming from subpar technical bids for the new teams, with a final auction slated for January 6—open only to shortlisted candidates post-evaluation.Reports note PCB’s aggressive roadshows in London and New York to lure foreign capital rather than relying solely on domestic buyers.On another front, the Multan Sultans’ future remains murky since ex-owner Ali Tareen quit over a clash with the board. Unofficially, the PCB eyes self-managing the side for the next season, then re-tendering rights for a nine-year term before PSL 12.