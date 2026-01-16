Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan star Babar Azam was visibly furious at Sydney Sixers teammate Steve Smith during the Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The drama unfolded in the middle of the pitch when Smith refused a straightforward run, seemingly to keep the strike during the “Power Surge” phase.

The Power Surge allows the batting side to choose a two-over window, anytime after the 11th over, where only two fielders are permitted outside the inner circle. With the Sixers opting for the Power Surge early, Smith was determined to make it count.The incident occurred in the 11th over bowled by Chris Green. Babar, batting fluently on 47, pushed the ball towards long-on and expected a comfortable single. However, Smith turned it down at the last moment, leaving Babar stranded mid-pitch and clearly unimpressed. Watch:The over ended with just two runs.Moments later, Smith justified his decision in emphatic fashion. Once back on strike, he launched a brutal assault that resulted in a staggering 32-run over, which became the highest-scoring over in Big Bash League history. On the first ball of the 13th over, Babar’s night ended in disappointment. Facing Daniel McAndrew, he was bowled off an inside edge while attempting an attacking shot. Furious at his dismissal, Babar smashed the boundary cushions with his bat as he walked off, underlining his anger after the earlier incident. He departed for a well-made 47 off 39 balls, including seven fours.Despite the momentary friction, the Sixers cruised to victory. Chasing 190, they reached 191 for five in just 17.2 overs, winning by five wickets. Steve Smith, whose aggressive intent turned the game on its head, was named Player of the Match for his explosive innings of 100 off 42 balls.