Palestine flag at Jammu cricket match: J&K Police launch probe — player, organiser questioned | Cricket News

'League not recognised': JKCA after Police have launched an investigation.

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an investigation after a Palestinian flag was spotted during a local cricket match in Jammu, prompting the summoning of a player and the organiser of a privately run tournament for questioning.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The incident occurred on Wednesday during a match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League. Television footage showed a cricketer batting with a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag on its front, an image that quickly circulated on social media and drew the attention of authorities.

“One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu,” police said in an official statement, according to India Today. The cricketer has been identified as Furqan Bhat, while the tournament organiser is Zahid Bhat.Police officials said they are examining the circumstances under which the flag was displayed and whether any permissions were obtained. Investigators are also checking for violations of tournament guidelines and assessing the intent behind displaying the flag during a sporting event. “Police are verifying the facts and investigating the matter,” a senior official said, adding that no action has been taken so far and any further steps will depend on the outcome of due diligence.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has distanced itself from the event, confirming that the tournament is not recognised by the state body or any national authority. “The league is not recognised by JKCA,” Brig Anil Gupta (Retd), Member Administration of the JKCA, told IANS, noting that the player involved was not registered with the association or its affiliates. BCCI rules prohibit players from participating in unrecognised leagues.Police reportedly rushed to the venue after the image went viral and have also begun probing the unauthorised tournament itself. This is the second privately organised league from Jammu and Kashmir to come under scrutiny in recent months, following the collapse of the Indian Heaven Premier League in Srinagar, where organisers allegedly fled midway, leaving players and officials stranded.