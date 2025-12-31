বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
George & Amal Clooney Officially Get French Citizenship With Their Twins | N18G Anshula Kapoor Rings In Birthday With Arjun, Khushi And Fiance Rohan | Bollywood News রাষ্ট্রীয় মর্যাদায় খালেদা জিয়ার দাফন সম্পন্ন জিপিএইচ ইস্পাতের ৫ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News টেলিকম খাতে সাইবার হুমকি ২০২৬ সালেও অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে! Nushrratt Bharuccha Slammed For Mahakaleshwar Visit, Muslim Cleric Says ‘Islam Ijaazat Nahi Deta’ | Bollywood News International Online Prayer Meeting for Peace in Bangladesh Interfaith unity delivers a message of hope and harmony amid natural disasters and political unrest Australia’s Travis Head hopes to revive post-Ashes drinks tradition with England; why it broke down in 2023 | Cricket News ফেসবুক পোস্টে অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মন্তব্য বন্ধের উপায়
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News


Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

NEW DELHI: Baroda posted 417 for 4 against Hyderabad in their Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rajkot on Wednesday, led by an unbeaten century from captain Krunal Pandya.RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten century.Krunal walked in after the top order had set a strong base and finished with 109 not out from 63 balls. He kept the scoring rate steady through the middle and death overs and ensured Baroda maintained momentum till the end.

Next Travis Head? Meet Jerrssis Wadia, the Indian-Origin batter, who is taking over BBL

Openers Nitya Pandya and Amit Pasi put together a partnership that left Hyderabad’s bowlers under pressure. The pair added 230 runs for the first wicket. Nitya played the steady role, scoring 122 off 110 balls. At the other end, Pasi took on the bowling, scoring 127 off 93 balls. After the openers were dismissed, Baroda continued to score. Two wickets fell in quick succession, but Krunal Pandya ensured the innings stayed on track. He was supported by Bhanu Pania, who scored 42 not out off 27 balls, as the two added an unbeaten 115-run stand to close the innings. Baroda finished with 417 runs for the loss of four wickets. For Hyderabad, Rakshann and Nitin Yadav gave away 75 and 77 runs respectively.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Australia’s Travis Head hopes to revive post-Ashes drinks tradition with England; why it broke down in 2023 | Cricket News

Australia’s Travis Head hopes to revive post-Ashes drinks tradition with England; why it broke down in 2023 | Cricket News

‘World stands with you, Matto’: Cricket fraternity sends prayers as Damien Martyn battles meningitis | Cricket News

‘World stands with you, Matto’: Cricket fraternity sends prayers as Damien Martyn battles meningitis | Cricket News

Jerrssis Wadia story from Vadodar to Adelaide via Mumbai | Cricket News

Jerrssis Wadia story from Vadodar to Adelaide via Mumbai | Cricket News

India’s future XI: Meet the young talents eyeing Olympic glory | More sports News

India’s future XI: Meet the young talents eyeing Olympic glory | More sports News

SA20: Prenelan Subrayen, Rilee Rossouw star in Joburg Super Kings’ six-wicket win over Durban Super Giants | Cricket News

SA20: Prenelan Subrayen, Rilee Rossouw star in Joburg Super Kings’ six-wicket win over Durban Super Giants | Cricket News

Qualifier 1: Andries Gous storms into record books as Desert Vipers march into ILT20 final | Cricket News

Qualifier 1: Andries Gous storms into record books as Desert Vipers march into ILT20 final | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST