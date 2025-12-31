Pandya power: All-rounder goes on rampage; helps Baroda put 417 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

NEW DELHI: Baroda posted 417 for 4 against Hyderabad in their Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Rajkot on Wednesday, led by an unbeaten century from captain Krunal Pandya.RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten century.Krunal walked in after the top order had set a strong base and finished with 109 not out from 63 balls. He kept the scoring rate steady through the middle and death overs and ensured Baroda maintained momentum till the end.

Openers Nitya Pandya and Amit Pasi put together a partnership that left Hyderabad’s bowlers under pressure. The pair added 230 runs for the first wicket. Nitya played the steady role, scoring 122 off 110 balls. At the other end, Pasi took on the bowling, scoring 127 off 93 balls. After the openers were dismissed, Baroda continued to score. Two wickets fell in quick succession, but Krunal Pandya ensured the innings stayed on track. He was supported by Bhanu Pania, who scored 42 not out off 27 balls, as the two added an unbeaten 115-run stand to close the innings. Baroda finished with 417 runs for the loss of four wickets. For Hyderabad, Rakshann and Nitin Yadav gave away 75 and 77 runs respectively.