‘Pata nahi kab khelne ko milega’: Sanju Samson breaks silence on missed chances and constant insecurity – Watch | Cricket News

India’s Sanju Samson (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Sanju Samson, named as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the 2026 T20 World Cup, has opened up on his journey, mindset and return to the opening role in a video released by the BCCI. Samson recently reclaimed his place at the top of the order after a period of uncertainty. Earlier, Shubman Gill was drafted into the T20 side and opened alongside Abhishek Sharma . However, Gill struggled for returns with the bat and was eventually dropped, paving the way for Samson to return as opener with Abhishek. The numbers strongly support Samson’s case. As a T20I opener, he has scored three hundreds in just 18 innings, with a strike rate of 178.02 and an average of 32.88. Among Indian openers with more than 500 T20I runs, only Abhishek Sharma has a better strike rate, at 190.40. Despite this, Samson spent months trying to adapt to different roles due to circumstances beyond his control, while both he and Gill endured phases of insecurity and self-doubt. Now back in his preferred position, Samson will be keen to settle and find his rhythm quickly. Reflecting on his long journey, Samson said, “10 years of lots and lots of failures, few successes here and there, it has always been about understanding what it takes to be a World Cup cricketer for the Indian team and I think how badly do I want it. I like to go out and fail or succeed in my own way.” Speaking about the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he did not get a game, Samson added, “Talking about the 2024 World Cup, I didn’t play a game. Yes, things were a bit up and down, to be very honest. It was not matching the expectations which I set. But I was still very grateful that I made it into the fifteen. My journey is so special ki pata nahi kab khelne ko milega (you never know when you’ll get the opportunity to play).” Samson acknowledged the challenges of playing for India and dealing with external pressure. “I think definitely a lot of ups and downs keep happening according to this format. I think we just have to keep pushing. It’s very hard to not look at the outside noise when you are playing cricket in India and for the national team.” He explained how he coped during that phase. “But I made my bubble, I kept my people around me and I kept focusing on all the little things and I knew that my time would come.” On how the opening role came his way, Samson said, “(The opening spot) with God’s grace, actually it happened and out of nowhere I started opening. I think I came into the World Cup side as No. 3, 4 or 5 and from there an opening slot opened up and I got an opportunity to bat around 10 to 11 innings. So I did something special which brought me into the Indian opening role.” Samson also reflected on the stop-start nature of his career and what keeps him motivated. “I think the biggest blessing which I have had, people say that you didn’t have a long run, right? You keep playing, you don’t play, you don’t play, you play, but I think there is still a positive sign there.” He added, “I was just talking to one of my mentors and I was telling him, after 10 years of international cricket I still feel very special to wear this jersey. That keeps me going, that keeps my inner cells totally charged up. So I think I’m very lucky and fortunate.” On his approach to T20 cricket, Samson said, “I think this format has always demanded that. Being fearless and not thinking about making a mistake. Luckily, that comes naturally to me.” He also linked his batting to his personality. “I think a batsman is what his character is off the field. So I kind of am a person who just goes out there without thinking much and just tries to dominate.” Samson highlighted his understanding with captain Suryakumar Yadav . “I have a great rapport with Surya. Having that connect with the captain is very important in this format. We keep exchanging a lot of ideas and we keep asking a lot of questions. I think I’m always in the best spot to give them a good answer (because I am the keeper).” Summing up his role and hunger going forward, Samson said, “My role is very clear. I just have to make a positive contribution. I still feel there is a bit more to do. There is still more hunger left in me to go out there and contribute.”