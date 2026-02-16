Pathum Nissanka century powers Sri Lanka into Super Eight; Australia on brink of T20 WC elimination | Cricket News

Pathum Nissanka (ICC Photo)

NEW DELHI: Opener Pathum Nissanka turned a challenging chase into a masterclass on Monday, smashing a blistering 100 not out off 52 balls to guide Sri Lanka to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.The win not only secured Sri Lanka’s spot in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup but also left Australia’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Australia will be eliminated if Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 182, Sri Lanka’s innings was anchored by Nissanka, who struck 10 fours and five sixes, and Kusal Mendis, who contributed a fluent 51 off 38 balls. The pair stitched together a 97-run partnership for the second wicket, keeping Sri Lanka comfortably ahead. Pavan Rathnayake added a quick 28 off 15 balls as the hosts raced to 184/2 in just 18 overs, maintaining a commanding run rate throughout.Australia, sent in to bat, got off to a flying start with Mitchell Marsh (54 off 27) and Travis Head (56 off 29) adding 104 runs in less than nine overs. Their power-hitting set Australia up for a total beyond 200, with boundaries and sixes flowing freely.However, Sri Lanka clawed their way back in the latter half of the innings. Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 3/37 in four overs, while Dushmantha Chameera and Dunith Wellalage picked up crucial wickets. Australia collapsed from 104/0 to 130/4 and eventually folded for 181. Pathum Nissanka also redeemed himself in the field, taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell.Sri Lanka suffered an early setback when Kusal Perera was caught at deep backward point, but Nissanka and Mendis ensured the chase remained under control. Even after Mendis’s dismissal by Marcus Stoinis, there was no stopping Nissanka, who carried the team over the line with 12 balls to spare.The result marks a dramatic turnaround for Sri Lanka, while Australia, who had earlier been humbled by Zimbabwe, now face a precarious path to the Super Eight. The hosts’ combination of explosive batting and clinical bowling proved too much for the Australians, highlighting Sri Lanka’s momentum and Australia’s vulnerability in the tournament.