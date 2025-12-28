PCB to run owner-less Multan Sultans in PSL, sale planned after season | Cricket News

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will run the Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.Speaking at a press conference, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the board will manage the franchise for the upcoming season and appoint former cricketers to handle operations. The franchise will be offered for sale after the tournament ends.

“Multan Sultans will be operated by the PCB this year. Once the PSL concludes, we will carry out the auction process and put the franchise up for sale. However, for this season, the board will run the Sultans,” Naqvi said.He said a professional cricketer will be appointed to lead the franchise for PSL 11.“For this purpose, we will appoint an acting head within the next eight to ten days who will oversee the team. A professional cricketer will be brought in to manage Multan Sultans for this season,” he added.The decision follows former owner Ali Tareen’s exit from the franchise, which he had owned since 2018. Tareen cited financial reasons for stepping away.After his exit, the PCB issued a legal notice to Tareen, accusing him of not complying with the ownership agreement and demanding an apology. Tareen later released a video response in which he offered a sarcastic “apology” and tore up the notice.Meanwhile, the auction for two new PSL franchises is scheduled for January 8, 2026, with 10 bidders expected to take part.PSL 2026 will begin on March 26 and end on May 3. The revised schedule means the league will overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second year in a row.Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are the most successful teams in PSL history, with three titles each. Lahore Qalandars are the current champions.