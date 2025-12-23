‘People called him heavy but …’: Ex-India teammate defends Rohit Sharma’s body type, praises fitness comeback | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma. (Image: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma’s renewed focus on fitness has silenced lingering doubts about his place in India’s ODI set-up, with former spinner Amit Mishra strongly backing the Indian opener and challenging conventional perceptions around body type and athleticism.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Questions around Rohit’s conditioning had resurfaced despite his outstanding leadership and batting during India’s Champions Trophy triumph. With an eye on the next ODI World Cup in 2027, the former Indian skipper used his break time from cricket to take matters into his own hands, working closely with a former India assistant coach on his fitness. The effort resulted in Rohit shedding close to 10 kilograms, and he has looked visibly leaner and sharper recently.

However, Mishra believes the narrative around Rohit’s fitness has long been misplaced. Speaking on MensXP, the veteran leg-spinner said Rohit was always capable on the field, even when labelled “heavy” by critics.“Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and is fit. He was fit before as well. I have played with him. People called him heavy but I never felt that he was slow on the field or could not score runs. It was not like he would bat and go out, he would field as well and was active. Everyone have their opinion and perspective,” Mishra said.Mishra used Rohit’s example to broaden the debate on fitness, stressing that people often judge players by appearance rather than output or durability.

“Everybody’s body is not the same. There is a difference. The type is different. Fitness is judged more on looks these days — to look lean,” he said. “It is better to have a genuine body and maintain your fitness. Eat well, work hard, you will stay fit. Take care of your diet and do things naturally.”The former India spinner also warned against short-term transformations driven by optics rather than sustainability. “Don’t be fit to just look fit. There are many examples of those who made themselves look fit in a short time, I will not take names, but later they have faced many issues with their body,” Mishra noted, adding that good sleep, natural training, outdoor running and the right mindset were just as important as gym work.Rohit’s performances have matched his physical transformation. In the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, he was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 202 runs, including a century in Sydney. Against South Africa at home, he followed it up with 146 runs.