রবিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

People Trust Modi’s Guarantee; Some Parties Will Achieve Nothing by Making False Announcements: PM

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
pm modi bjp 2 2023 12 8d7cece7447e4a8e0038ba4d0a4a51f3


Last Updated: December 10, 2023, 00:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

In his remarks after interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi asserted that it is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections and it is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom

Asserting that the recent assembly poll results have made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ resonates among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some political parties do not understand that they would achieve nothing by making “false announcements”.

In his remarks after interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi asserted that it is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections and it is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom.

“We have established a direct relationship, an emotional bond between the central government and people of the country. Our government is not a ‘mai-baap’ government but a government that serves mothers-fathers. The manner in which a child serves his parents, in the same way this Modi works to serve you,” the prime minister said.

“Modi cares for the poor, the deprived whom nobody cares for and for whom the doors of offices were closed. Not only does he care for them but he worships them. For me, every poor is VIP, every mother, daughter, sister is VIP, every farmer is VIP, every youth is VIP,” he said.

The recent assembly poll results have made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ resonates among people who trust it, he said and thanked the electorate. People have faith that “Modi ki guarantee” means the guarantee of fulfilling all guarantees, he added.

“But the question is that why the country does not trust those opposed to us. Some political parties do not understand that they would not be able to achieve anything by making false announcements. Elections are won by going among the people, not on social media,” the prime minister said.

“It is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections. It is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom. If some opposition parties had given primacy to serving people over their selfish political interests, then a big part of the population would not have lived in deprivation and hardships.”

Had those who ran the government for decades worked with honesty, then the guarantees that Modi has to give now would have been fulfilled 50 years ago, the prime minister said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim of attaining the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Modi said it is a matter of satisfaction that people’s enthusiasm is increasing as the Yatra vehicles reach more and more places. Over 1.25 crore people have connected with “Modi ki guarantee” vehicles in a short time, he said, adding that nearly one lakh new beneficiaries of free cooking gas connection scheme have been added as well.

The prime minister said benefits of a permanent house, tapped water connection, toilet, free health treatment, ration, gas and electricity connection, and bank accounts have reached people across the country. Crores of families in villages across the country have received the benefit of some scheme of the government without having to visit any government office again and again, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fireservice1 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে ম্যাট্রেস কারখানায় আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1702171506 photo
India Vs England: ‘Didn’t read the ball well…’: Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges batting failure as India concede series
খেলাধুলা
news wrap december 9 2023 12 8869ad9f04ce9a1914f2c1f2863bb1ce 16x9
Zoya Akhtar Defends ‘The Archies’ Against Nepotism Debate; Amitabh Bachchan Unfollows Aishwarya Rai
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pm modi bjp 2 2023 12 8d7cece7447e4a8e0038ba4d0a4a51f3 16x9
People Trust Modi’s Guarantee; Some Parties Will Achieve Nothing by Making False Announcements: PM
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Film Review Titane 83460

‘Titane’ Is Feral And Wildly Original Cinema

 1628232812 beer day

International Beer Day 2021: Qualities of a Beer-a-holic

 05 7

রাজশাহীতে কলেজছাত্র রাজু হত্যায় ৫ জনের ফাঁসি – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kader j m japa

তেলের দাম ও পরিবহন ব্যয় বাড়ানো গণবিরোধী: জি এম কাদের

 20 218

নোয়াখালীতে ৮৪ বছরের সাজাপ্রাপ্ত জলদস্যু গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 received 771242837322375

আনোয়ারা চাতরী ইউনিয়নে সিংহরা প্রিমিয়ার লীগের উদ্বোধন

 1625640536 dilip kumar

Dilip Kumar’s Funeral to Take Place With Full State Honors, Film Fraternity Gathers to Pay Respects

 wm mugda hospital 29.06.2023 800x416

ঈদের ছুটির ফাঁদে চিকিৎসাসেবা, ভোগান্তিতে রোগীরা

 wm DU Chatradol Program Photo 22 05 2022

‘আরব বসন্তের মতো বাংলাদেশে হবে তারেক বসন্ত’

 1629102251 photo

What next for Indian hockey after the historic high of the Tokyo Olympics? Harendra Singh on the potential road ahead | Hockey News