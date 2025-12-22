‘People will forget’: Ex-India captain’s blunt warning to Sanju Samson | Cricket News

India’s Sanju Samson, left, and Abhishek Sharma (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Sanju Samson’s return to India’s T20 World Cup plans has come with both praise and a warning. After being named India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Samson found backing from former India selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who did not hold back while assessing his comeback knock in Ahmedabad. “He batted really well. What an innings it was. Some of the strokes he played were brilliant,” Srikkanth said. “When he is striking, he is striking deadly.”

Inside story of why Shubman Gill was DROPPED from India T20I World Cup squad

But the former India captain was quick to add a word of caution, pointing to the fine margins that have defined Samson’s international career. “Only thing I will tell Sanju is, don’t get out on 37. Convert that 37 into 73. If you do that, you can’t be removed,” he said. “People forget 30s and 40s.” Samson’s 37 came at a crucial time, after he had missed seven consecutive games since the Australia tour and just a day before India announced their World Cup squad. The timing proved decisive, especially with selectors springing a surprise by leaving out vice-captain Shubman Gill. Srikkanth hinted that decisions may have already been communicated behind the scenes. “Sanju Samson got one chance and he grabbed it in yesterday’s match,” he said. “I think they might have told him yesterday that you don’t play. Maybe that’s why he was declared unfit. They might have told him that he’s not in the team.” Gill, who had replaced Samson as Abhishek Sharma’s opening partner in September 2025, struggled to cement his spot. Across 15 innings, he failed to score a single half-century and managed just 32 runs in three innings during the South Africa series before a toe injury ruled him out of the final two matches and ultimately the World Cup squad. Srikkanth also looked beyond selection debates, turning his attention to India’s batting firepower heading into the tournament. “He was batting like ‘Mission Impossible’. It was just outstanding to watch him bat,” he said, referring to Hardik Pandya . And the warning to opponents was clear. “If you look at the top five, if Suryakumar Yadav hits form, this batting line-up will destroy opponents,” Srikkanth said. “It is an intimidating and devastating batting line-up.”