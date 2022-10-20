বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp | Golf News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২২ ২:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1666211698 photo


MIAMI: Next year’s Phoenix Open, Heritage tournament, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship will have purses boosted to $20 million and guaranteed appearances by top golfers, the US PGA Tour announced Wednesday.
The moves complete a PGA revamp to combat the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series that was announced by tour commissioner Jay Monahan in August at the Tour Championship.
Star PGA players such as four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, have committed to playing 17 events with elevated purses next year as a way to combat more players departing for the upstart LIV Series.
The rival circuit’s record $25 million purses and guaranteed contracts for 54-hole events have lured away top talent from the PGA, including British Open winner and world number three Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and past Masters winners Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed.
In addition to the four new events, others with increased purses and player commitments include the four major championships, the Players Championship, the three FedEx Cup playoff events, the Tournament of Champions, WGC Match Play, Memorial tournament, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods.
Players finishing in the top 20 of this year’s Player Impact Program, a measuring of player popularity that pays bonus money for well-known talent, are required to play in all events they qualify for as well as three other events, ensuring PGA stars make at least 20 appearances a year.
“This is an extraordinary and unprecedented commitment, a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in,” Monahan said in announcing the plan in August.
The four elevated events for 2023 are for next year only with other tournaments potentially replacing them in future years should the PGA wish to ensure its biggest names compete in a wider array of tournaments over other seasons.
The Phoenix Open, Wells Fargo Championship, Travelers Championship and Heritage will retain their traditional spots on the tour calendar and eligibility criteria allowing from more than 120 players at each.
The Phoenix Open is staged in February with the Heritage coming the week after the Masters in April, the Wells Fargo three weeks later in Charlotte and the Travelers played the week after the US Open.
Among other changes made by the PGA was a minimum of $500,000 payout to any player with a PGA Tour card.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 847210543284207
গেটওয়েতে আটকা গ্রাহকের ২২৪ কোটি টাকা ফেরত দিয়েছে কিউকম
ই-কমার্স
wm Babul AKhter Feature
বাবুলের বিরুদ্ধে ডিজিটাল নিরাপত্তা আইনে আরেক মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1666211698 photo
PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp | Golf News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 9 17
ধনতেরসে নিয়ম মেনে বাড়ির নির্দিষ্ট জায়গায় রাখুন প্রদীপের আলো, সংসারে সুখ সমৃদ্ধি ও শান্তি বিরাজ করবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm fire in Kolkata

কলকাতায় হোটেলে আগুন, বাংলাদেশি বৃদ্ধা নিহত

 wm Rabi

রাবিতে উদ্ভিদবিজ্ঞান সম্মেলন শুরু

 received 1119225198601867

হালিশহর থানা পুলিশ কতৃক চোরাই মোবাইল ও ল্যাপটপ সহ চোর গ্রেফতার

 1623636440 paswan

LJP Faces Fresh Crisis as MPs Meet Speaker, Ask Him to Replace Chirag Paswan as Leader in Lower House

 received 237013084983161

বাংলাদেশ এবং কাজী নজরুল এক ও অবিভাজ্য : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm Noman BNP

‘উপেক্ষিত’ আবদুল্লাহ আল নোমান, যাননি বিএনপির সমাবেশে

 deep

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 Crore

 wm Noufel 4 April 2022 750x563 1

বাস্তব শিক্ষার সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের সম্পৃক্ত করতে বললেন নওফেল

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 newameri 20200127122207 00098

パナソニック 電気かけしき毛布 丸洗い可 188×137cm DB-RC40M-C :20200127122207-00098:ニューアメリ – 通販

 jasmin

Jasmin Bhasin To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon With Mahesh Bhatt’s Movie