শুক্রবার, ০২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Timothee Chalamet Refused A Double For Bold ‘Marty Supreme’ Scene, Said ‘I’ll Do It Myself’ | Hollywood News 7 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s Final Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr Amid Dhurandhar Storm | Bollywood News ‘This is how greatness is built’: Former India cricketer backs Shubman Gill to follow Virat Kohli’s path | Cricket News ‘Play like Pujara and Rahane’: Ex-India batter’s old-school advice amid Test batting chaos | Cricket News Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’ | Bollywood News 2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande Tops OTT Charts, Beats Stranger Things 5 In Viewership | Web-series News Dhurandhar Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Stays Strong In Double Digits, Earns Rs 15.75 Cr | Bollywood News নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Play like Pujara and Rahane’: Ex-India batter’s old-school advice amid Test batting chaos | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
‘Play like Pujara and Rahane’: Ex-India batter’s old-school advice amid Test batting chaos | Cricket News


Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (AP/PTI)

Robin Uthappa has delivered a sharp assessment of the MCG Test pitch, calling it challenging and seam-friendly but far from unplayable. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India batter argued that such surfaces appear extreme largely because modern batting has moved away from patience and problem-solving. Uthappa’s central argument is that teams need to reset expectations. On wickets like these, totals around 250 can be competitive, provided batters are willing to grind, show discipline and resist the urge to force the game.

Why Gautam Gambhir needs to rethink the extra batting cushion in 2026

“See, it’s a dichotomous situation. It’s not like it’s an impossible wicket. There are such wickets in Melbourne which are very juicy for fast bowlers… I think it’s because of the way cricket is played today. I feel like these pitches are unsporty, but if you have the right technique and the right mindset and the fight in you, you’ll be able to figure out a solution for this kind of a wicket also. It’s not a high-scoring game, but it’s not... It won’t be a 300-plus game, but even a 250 on this wicket is possible. You gotta fight it out. Play it like Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Definitely, you’ll score runs,” Uthappa said. He made it clear that the pitch does not need to be “fair” in a balanced sense for batters to succeed. According to Uthappa, players still retain control if their defence is solid and their mindset clear, allowing them to weather tough spells and inch the score forward. That is why he highlighted Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as ideal reference points, pointing to their ability to leave the ball well, trust time at the crease and view pressure as temporary rather than decisive. Uthappa also touched upon Joe Root’s struggles during the second Test in Brisbane, describing the England batter’s dismissal as an unfortunate reflection of where Test batting currently stands. “I am saying this with a grain of salt because the way we’re playing Test cricket has now changed. I don’t enjoy it a lot, like Ashes Test matches that finished in two days. What are we doing to the sport for entertainment? Joe Root too lost in that Test match. He didn’t know how to play, play attacking cricket, or play his own way in the second innings. It was quite unfortunate… I empathise with them,” he said. Taken together, Uthappa’s comments serve as a broader caution. If Test batting becomes driven only by instant intent, difficult pitches will not just lead to lower scores but deeper uncertainty. And once batters stop believing there is a method to survive, Test cricket risks losing its defining quality: the ability to endure and adapt under sustained pressure.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘This is how greatness is built’: Former India cricketer backs Shubman Gill to follow Virat Kohli’s path | Cricket News

‘This is how greatness is built’: Former India cricketer backs Shubman Gill to follow Virat Kohli’s path | Cricket News

‘If they get pummelled…’: Ex-England captain issues warning for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum ahead of Sydney Test | Cricket News

‘If they get pummelled…’: Ex-England captain issues warning for Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum ahead of Sydney Test | Cricket News

‘Probably unlikely’ – Travis Head hints at skipping BBL after Ashes grind | Cricket News

‘Probably unlikely’ – Travis Head hints at skipping BBL after Ashes grind | Cricket News

‘I love revenge’: Aryna Sabalenka calls for rematch with Nick Kyrgios after defeat in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ | Tennis News

‘I love revenge’: Aryna Sabalenka calls for rematch with Nick Kyrgios after defeat in the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ | Tennis News

‘Slow death’ – R Ashwin’s chilling warning on ODI cricket after Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era | Cricket News

‘Slow death’ – R Ashwin’s chilling warning on ODI cricket after Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era | Cricket News

‘Why can’t we?’: Ex-India cricketer questions ODI scheduling with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in focus | Cricket News

‘Why can’t we?’: Ex-India cricketer questions ODI scheduling with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in focus | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST