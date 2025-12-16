‘Playing at home again’: Ravi Bishnoi reacts after Rajasthan Royals seal Rs 7.2 crore deal at IPL Auction | Cricket News

Ravi Bishnoi (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi described his return to Rajasthan Royals as “like playing at home” after the inaugural champions secured him for Rs 7.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The bidding for the 25-year-old turned intense before the Royals finally had the last word at the Etihad Arena. A native of Jodhpur, Bishnoi’s move to Rajasthan carries strong personal significance. The leg-spinner began his early cricketing journey as a net bowler with the Royals, and returning to the franchise now as a full-fledged IPL player marks a full-circle moment in his career. Speaking after the auction, Bishnoi said representing a team that carries the name of his home state made the opportunity even more special.

Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale echoed those sentiments, calling Bishnoi’s signing a homecoming. He described the leg-spinner as a special talent who has long been admired by the Royals’ fanbase, praising his bowling ability, athletic fielding and competitive mindset that aligns with the franchise’s values. Bishnoi entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, with Rajasthan opening the bidding straight away. Chennai Super Kings soon joined the contest and steadily raised the stakes. After CSK pushed the bid to Rs 4.2 crore, Rajasthan briefly paused before re-entering at Rs 4.4 crore, reigniting the duel. The price climbed to Rs 5.8 crore before the Royals stepped in again at Rs 6 crore, at which point CSK backed out. Just as Rajasthan looked set to seal the deal, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered with a bid of Rs 6.2 crore, forcing another round of competitive bidding that finally ended at Rs 7.2 crore in favour of the Royals. On the field, Bishnoi brings solid recent form and valuable experience. During the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up nine wickets in seven matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8.40. In the IPL, he has represented Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, featuring in 77 matches and claiming 72 wickets. Bishnoi was part of the LSG squad in IPL 2025. With his roots in Rajasthan and a growing reputation as a reliable leg-spinner, Bishnoi’s return is expected to add both quality and emotion to the Royals’ bowling attack in the upcoming season.