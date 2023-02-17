শুক্রবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

PM Modi Greets KCR on His Birthday

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৩ ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
modi kcr


Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 10:46 IST

PM Modi (left) and Telangana CM (KCR) (Photos: PTI/ Twitter File)

PM Modi (left) and Telangana CM (KCR) (Photos: PTI/ Twitter File)

KCR is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as he works to bring together several opposition parties together to challenge the BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to as KCR, on his 69th birthday.

KCR is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as he works to bring together several opposition parties together to challenge the BJP.

Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health.”

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm information ctg
পণ্যের দাম বাড়ালে শাস্তি, কমালে পুরস্কার চান তথ্যমন্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1676612258 photo
Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri assured us that coming years will be very big for Indian cricket: Virender Sehwag | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 11 8
আসছে মহাশিবরাত্রি, জেনে রাখুন কোন কোন অবস্থায় সাবুদানা একদমই খাওয়া চলবে না sabudana may have side effects too – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anushka sharma rab ne
Aditya Chopra Told Anushka Sharma To Hide Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Debut From Parents Because…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
top ten gainer

টপটেন গেইনারের শীর্ষ কোম্পানিসমূহ – Corporate Sangbad

 1626396858 photo

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse | Football News

 wm northkoreaballisticmissile

জাপানের উপর দিয়ে ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র পরীক্ষা চালিয়েছে উত্তর কোরিয়া

 wm Nasim leadr

‘ক্যাপ্টেন মনসুর ও নাসিমের মতো নেতা যুগে যুগে জন্মায় না’

 Congress Budget 20744

Biden Asking Democrats Do So Much With So Little In Congress

 SOMABESH 2

দলীয় সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনে যাব না: বামজোট

 received 868322867692651

৫১ তম মহান বিজয় দিবসে রিপ্রেজেন্টেটিভ এসোসিয়েশনের শ্রদ্ধা

 Jio

How to set up Autopay for Jio Prepaid Number

 redmi note 11 pro Moto G71

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G না Motorola Moto G71 5G? কোনটা কিনবেন? জেনে নিন ফিচার-সহ সব খুঁটিনাটি

 Music Americana Awards 08095

Fisk Jubilee Singers Celebrate 150 Years Since First Tour