মঙ্গলবার , ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

PM to Virtually Inaugurate Mayor's Conference Organised by BJP's 'Sushasan Cell'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২০, ২০২২ ১২:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
pm modi1234122


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate the two-day ‘National Mayors’ Conference’ to be held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Monday.

As many as 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in the two-day event, which is being organised by the party’s ‘sushasan (good governance) cell, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said.

“PM Modi will (virtually) inaugurate the National Mayors’ Conference on Tuesday morning by delivering his address. He will guide the invited guests on urban development. This conference is being organised by the good governance or sushasan cell of the BJP,” Sinha told reporters in Gandhinagar.

BJP national president JP Nadda will also attend the inaugural ceremony, while others who will take part in the conference over two days include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, he said.

“Fadnavis will share his vision for urban development and Puri will brief the guests about various government schemes for urban local bodies. In all, mayors, deputy mayors and other elected representatives of 18 states and union territories will participate in this conference and share their views on topics like waste management, traffic management and water-logging etc,” Sinha informed.

Mayors of Surat, Indore, Kanpur and Panaji will brief the audience about the work they have done in waste management, cleanliness and increasing revenue, among other areas, in their respective cities, he added.

