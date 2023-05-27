শনিবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৩ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

PM’s Historic, Huge Gesture on Sengol; Parl Inauguration on Savarkar Jayanti Coincidence: Annamalai to News18

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৭, ২০২৩ ১০:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
k annamalai


Annamalai also urged all Tamil Nadu MPs to attend the function and said it will be an insult to 8.5 crore people of the state if any of these lawmakers boycott the event. (File photo/ANI)

Annamalai also urged all Tamil Nadu MPs to attend the function and said it will be an insult to 8.5 crore people of the state if any of these lawmakers boycott the event. (File photo/ANI)

He thanked PM Modi for ‘honouring Tamil people and Tamil culture’, adding that the sengol has found national acceptance and appreciation

The sengol (sceptre), which the Bharatiya Janata Party says was presented by the last viceroy of British India Lord Mountbatten to Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to mark the transfer of power from Britain to India, being placed in the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 is a historic and huge gesture, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai told CNN-News18 on Saturday.

He thanked PM Modi for “honouring Tamil people and Tamil culture”, adding that the sengol has found national acceptance and appreciation.

“Many of my north Indian friends have connected to know more and understand more,” he told CNN-News18.

Several people recommended it, and Adheenams also wrote in, after the Kashi Tamil Sangam, said Annamalai.

“I also made a suggestion as a karyakarta. The credit goes to the PM for making the choice,” he said. “That it coincides with Savarkar Jayanti is incidental. Any date will have some aspect of history. It is a good choice even if it is deliberate.”

Annamalai also urged all Tamil Nadu MPs to attend the function and said it will be an insult to 8.5 crore people of the state if any of these lawmakers boycott the event.

“AIADMK, PMK and DMK MPs will attend. I urge Tamil Nadu Congress MPs to also attend,” he said. “People will punish those who skip it.”

Anand Narasimhan

Anand Narasimhan is Managing Editor, Special Projects and senior anchor at CNN-News18. He writes extensively on Indian politics and sports. He tweets Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

k annamalai
PM’s Historic, Huge Gesture on Sengol; Parl Inauguration on Savarkar Jayanti Coincidence: Annamalai to News18
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1685205365 wm chattagram university 750x563 750x563 1
চবি’র ডি-ইউনিটে ১৩ হাজার পাশ, ২৬ হাজার ফেল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Foys lake
ফয়’সলেকে ৭০০ শিশুকে নিয়ে চিত্রাঙ্কন-আনন্দ আয়োজন
বাংলাদেশ
1685201704 photo
ICC to announce World Cup schedule during WTC final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm kader

বিএনপি গণতন্ত্র বিকাশের পথকে সংকুচিত করেছে: কাদের

 wm bnp 4

বিএনপির ১৩৯ নেতাকর্মীর আগাম জামিন

 chhath puja

How To Celebrate the Festival at Home Amid Covid-19

 1628308280 untitled design 35

Priyanka is ‘Twitter Vadra’, Big Achievement if Congress Retains Its 7 Seats: UP Deputy CM Maurya

 1600 x 1600 27

SC to Thursday Consider Review Petition in 1988 Road Rage Case Against Navjot Singh Sidhu

 newly married 5 1

Love Making Tips|| বিয়ের পর সুখী দাম্পত্য চান? মেনে চলুন ‘এই’ কয়েকটা কৌশল, কুনজর পড়বে না…

 image 5175 1627816469

কাল দুপুর পর্যন্ত যাত্রীবাহী নৌযান চলাচল করবে : গোলাম সাদেক

 untitled design 2022 07 30t134518.110

‘Toolkits’ Related to Comedians, Influencers, Hyderabad-linked Licensees Under the Scanner

 IMG 20230227 WA0028

জলবায়ু ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ এলাকায় নারী চিংড়ি শ্রমিকদের অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠায় দল গঠন

 SEX

পর্যাপ্ত উত্তেজনা সত্ত্বেও অর্গ্যাজম হচ্ছে না? ইরেকটাইল ডিসফাংশন নয়তো?