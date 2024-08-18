Police lathi-charge East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan fans seeking justice for RG Kar victim in Kolkata | Football News

NEW DELHI: The recent heinous incident involving the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has ignited widespread condemnation and prompted an unusual unity among supporters of the city’s traditionally rival football clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan .In an extraordinary display of solidarity, fans of both clubs came together to demand justice for the victim, culminating in a significant gathering outside the Salt Lake Stadium .This assembly coincided with the anticipated Durand Cup Derby between the two teams, which was preemptively cancelled for security concerns, amidst apprehensions that the match could become a platform for protest against the R.G. Kar incident.Despite the absence of the scheduled match, supporters from both clubs, along with those from Mohammedan SC , another local football club, convened at the stadium’s vicinity on Sunday afternoon.

They were united in their call for justice, visibly carrying their club flags and voicing their protest against the brutal crime that has sparked national outrage.

The gathering, however, faced legal restrictions as the Bidhannagar City Police enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which prohibits any form of assembly, protest, or rally within a specified radius around the stadium.

The situation escalated when the police, citing the enforcement of the said section, attempted to disperse the crowd. This led to confrontations, initially verbal, which subsequently resulted in the police resorting to lathi-charge to control the situation.

The confrontation between the police and protesters escalated, effectively transforming the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass Area into a scene of conflict. Several protesters were detained and taken to nearby prison vans.

Amid these developments, the slogan “Shob Gallery-r Ek Shwor, Justice for R.G. Kar” (Galleries of all clubs demand Justice for R.G Kar) became a rallying cry, symbolizing the unified demand for justice across club rivalries. Furthermore, the Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognizance of the R.G. Kar case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to address the matter.