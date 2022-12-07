বুধবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Portugal vs Switzerland Highlights: Ramos score a hat-trick as Portugal demolish Switzerland 6-1 to storm into quarters | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২২ ৬:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1670374614 photo


NEW DELHI: Young Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to power a rampant Portugal into the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The 21-year-old striker helped Portugal demolish Switzerland 6-1 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Lusail stadium.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos took a brave decision to start Ramos in place of their record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and it paid off handsomely for them. Portugal will meet Morocco, who beat Spain 3-0 on penalties earlier on Tuesday, in their first last eight appearance since 2006.
As it happened |Schedule & Results
In his first World Cup start, Ramos put Portugal in the lead with a scintillating strike in the 17th minute, before their oldest member Pepe scored a powerful header in the 33rd minute to give them a 2-0 advantage at the halftime break.
Ramos scored his second goal in the 51st minute to increase the lead and Raphael Guerreiro soon made it 4-0 four minutes later. Switzerland responded with a goal by Manuel Akanji in the 58th minute, but the lead was too much for them in the end. Ramos then completed his hat-trick with a strike in the 67th minute, before substitute Rafael Leao wrapped it up for Portugal with a goal in stoppage time.

Ramos had played only 10 minutes as a substitute in Qatar but the youngster looked like he belonged on the big stage with a memorable performance for Portugal who did not miss Ronaldo – a late substitute who had a goal ruled out for offside.
Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute by picking up Joao Felix’s incisive pass before blasting the ball from a tight angle into the top corner to put the Portuguese ahead.
Portugal doubled their lead through skipper Pepe when the 39-year-old timed his leap to perfection to rise above the two Swiss centre backs and head home from a Bruno Fernandes corner in the 33rd minute, with Yann Sommer well beaten yet again.
The Swiss keeper did well to deny Ramos his second goal of the half with a fingertip save from a late counter-attack as the Portuguese went in with a 2-0 halftime lead.

But Sommer could do nothing when Diogo Dalot sent in a cross six minutes after the restart, with Ramos in the right place again at the near post to slip the ball between his legs to give Portugal a three-goal cushion.
The Portuguese piled on the misery when they carved open the Swiss defence with another flowing counter-attack in which Ramos found Raphael Guerreiro in acres of space and the full back fired the ball past Sommer to make it 4-0 in the 55th.
Switzerland softened the blow just before the hour mark when defender Manuel Akanji sneaked in unmarked at the far post from a corner to slip a shot home after Portugal failed to clear.
But a vibrant Portugal attack roared back when Ramos was set through on goal by Felix and just when it looked like he had lost the ball with a heavy touch, the forward chipped it over the onrushing Sommer to complete a well-deserved hat-trick.
Substitute Rafael Leao then put the icing on the cake in second-half added time with a curling effort into the far corner as the stranded Sommer’s shoulders sank while he watched the ball sail past him into the back of the net.
(With inputs from agencies)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctgnews 4
জনসভার পথে মিছিলে অসুস্থ আওয়ামী লীগ নেতার মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1670374614 photo
Portugal vs Switzerland Highlights: Ramos score a hat-trick as Portugal demolish Switzerland 6-1 to storm into quarters | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2022 12 06T195352.702
চোখের তলায় কালি পড়ছে? ফোলা ভাব? মুশকিল আসান হবে ঘরোয়া উপায়ে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
malaika arora shows
Malaika Arora Offered ‘Middle Class, Aspiring Comedian’ Role; She Calls It ‘Worst Nightmare’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 33 1

Vijayakanth’s Photo With Ex-Cricketer Brian Lara is Viral Again

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at Labor Party Program 22 10 2021

‘যারা সরকারে থাকে তারাই করে’

 wm Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Isl

নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে প্রথম বর্ষের ভর্তি বিজ্ঞপি প্রকাশ

 538180 yoga

Yoga Day 2021: সুস্থতার লক্ষ্যে এই সহজ কয়েকটি আসনের মাধ্যমে আজই শুরু করতে পারেন যোগব্যায়ামের অভ্যাস!

 wm sheikhhaisna morendramodi12

বাংলাদেশ-ভারত সম্পর্ক অনন্য উচ্চতায় উঠেছে: নরেন্দ্র মোদি

 suhana ananya shanaya

Star Kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Sizzle in Sexy Bikinis, See Their Underwater Video

 1625541629 kiss day 3

Images, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

 Sarail PicFamily Planing 20.12

সরাইলে ৮০ জন নারীকে ইমপ্লান্ট ও আইইউডি পদ্ধতিতে জন্মনিরোধ

 wm ussgeraldford1

আটলান্টিকে যে কারণে বিশ্বের বৃহত্তম রণতরী মোতায়েন করেছে আমেরিকা

 weight loss drinks

5 Breakfast Drinks for Weight Watchers