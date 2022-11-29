Portugal vs Uruguay Highlights: Bruno Fernandes double sends Portugal into Round of 16 | Football News

|

|

Two from Bruno Fernandes sends 🇵🇹 @selecaoportugal to the Round of 16.@adidasfootball | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1669669254000

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a brace to help Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in their second Group H game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The victory secured Portugal’s place in the Round of 16 with a game in hand, becoming only the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the knockout stage.Interestingly, after two rounds of group stage matches, only three teams have secured the last 16 spots. And the final round of group matches will decide the remaining 13 spots from the 27 teams still in the contention. Hosts Qatar and Canada are the only teams to crash out of the tournament so far.After a goalless first half, Fernandes put Portugal ahead with a goal in the 54th minute, which was initially claimed by Cristiano Ronaldo . Ronaldo jumped near the six-yard box to connect Fernandes’ cross but the ball went into the net without any further touches. Fernandes then sealed the game with his second goal through a penalty, which he had earned himself in stoppage time.Portugal now have six points from two games, enough to assure a spot in the next round in Qatar. While Uruguay will now need a win against Ghana, who are in second spot with three points, in their final group game on Friday. Portugal will play South Korea on Friday too, with the latter still in contention for the final spot in the group.

The match at Doha’s spectacular 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium also featured the first pitch invader of the Qatar tournament — the man carried messages of support for Ukraine and Iranian women and had a rainbow flag.

Both sides made three changes from their opening matches, with Portugal bringing in veteran Pepe for the injured Danilo Pereira, who suffered cracked ribs in training.

Pepe became the third-oldest outfield player in World Cup history.

Portugal dominated the first half, hogging the ball and creating several chances, but without ever testing Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet .

🇵🇹🕺🎉#FIFAWorldCup | @selecaoportugal https://t.co/5FJiqOXwWi — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1669669890000

Uruguay’s forwards, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez were starved of the ball but the South Americans still had the best opportunity of the first period.

Rodrigo Bentancur picked the ball up in his own half and surged forwards, slipping between two defenders to find himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who spread himself well to save the midfielder’s shot.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was largely anonymous in the first 45 minutes but did delight fans with a shoulder pass to pick out William Carvalho, who volleyed over.

The main drama came after the break.

Portugal join France and Brazil in the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16.See match highlights on FIFA+👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1669670806000

Moments after a pitch invader ran onto the pitch carrying an LGBTQ rainbow flag and with a message supporting Ukraine and Iranian women on his T-shirt, only to be spectacularly tackled by security, Portugal went in front.

Fernandes created space for himself on the left and curled an inswinging cross into the mixer, with Ronaldo breaking the offside trap to attempt a glancing header.

As the ball nestled in the goal, Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration but FIFA decided he had not touched the ball, thus denying him a ninth World Cup goal, which would have put him level with Portuguese great Eusebio.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso threw on forwards Maxi Gomez and Luis Suarez as the South Americans belatedly began to exert some pressure, and both came close to an equaliser.

Gomez’s rasping drive from 20 yards came back off the post with Costa beaten, while Suarez hit the side netting from close range.

With the 90 minutes almost up, Fernandes nutmegged Gimenez, whose trailing hand diverted the ball away from the midfielder and prevented him from finding himself one-on-one with Rochet.

Iranian referee Alireza Faghani awarded the spot-kick after a VAR check and Fernandes sent Rochet the wrong way after his signature hop, skip run-up.

He then almost completed a hat-trick but hit the post from 20 yards.

(With inputs from agencies)