রবিবার , ৬ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

Prashant Bhushan Joins Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled 9


Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Sunday joined the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its 60th day in Telangana.

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), an outfit fighting for categorisation of SCs, also joined the rally which resumed this morning from Alladurg in Medak district, party sources said.

“It is the 60th Day of #BharatJodoYatra and it began like every morning with Pyari Jan of the Seva Dal from Mysuru leading the singing of the National Song, Dhwaj Geet, & National Anthem. Today we move from Medak to Kamareddy district,” Congress General Secretary, incharge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Addressing a gathering at Peddapur village in Medak district on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that unemployment and price rise were rampant since 2014 in the country.

The foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on Monday, sources added.

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting on Monday in Kamareddy district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

