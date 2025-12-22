Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Ezri Konsa. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa continued their stunning Premier League title charge on Sunday as Morgan Rogers’ brilliant brace sealed a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at a raucous Villa Park, extending Unai Emery’s side’s extraordinary winning run.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rogers put Villa ahead late in the first half with a moment of individual brilliance before restoring the lead after the break, his goals securing a 10th consecutive victory in all competitions and keeping the Midlands club firmly in the title conversation.

Third-placed Villa now sit just three points behind leaders Arsenal and one adrift of Manchester City, chasing what would be their first English league title since 1981. Their current run is their best in all competitions since 1914, while seven straight top-flight wins marks their strongest league streak since the 1989-90 season.Villa’s rise has been remarkable given their dismal start to the campaign, when they collected just two points and scored a single goal from their opening five matches — their worst beginning for 28 years. Under Emery, however, Villa Park has become a fortress, with only one Premier League home defeat in 2025, fewer than any other side.

Even Manchester United, who had lost just once in their previous 26 visits to Villa, could not halt Emery’s momentum. United briefly responded after Villa’s opener, Matheus Cunha finishing clinically after Matty Cash gifted possession on the stroke of half-time.But the loss of captain Bruno Fernandes to an apparent hamstring injury at the interval proved decisive. Already depleted by injuries, suspension and Africa Cup of Nations absences, Ruben Amorim’s side lacked control after the break.Villa regained the lead in the 57th minute when Rogers showed greater hunger than Leny Yoro, pouncing on a loose ball in the box and finishing confidently for his sixth goal in as many league appearances. Emery celebrated wildly on the touchline, tossing his jacket skywards as Villa closed in on another statement win.United had chances to respond, with Emiliano Martinez producing key saves and Cunha wasting a gilt-edged header, but Villa held firm. Amorim handed a debut to teenager Jack Fletcher late on, yet the evening belonged to the hosts.