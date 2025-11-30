Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News

Manchester United players (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Joshua Zirkzee scored his first Premier League goal in nearly a year, while Mason Mount secured the winning goal as Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday.Ruben Amorim’s team initially fell behind when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a first-half penalty at Selhurst Park. However, Zirkzee and Mount’s second-half goals helped United secure their first victory in four matches.United overcame their slow start with Zirkzee’s first Premier League goal since his strike against Everton in December 2024. The Dutch striker had experienced a 24-game goalless streak in the league, raising questions about his £36 million transfer from Bologna in 2024.Zirkzee, aged 24, had not found the net in his previous eight appearances since April. Mount, who has faced injury setbacks since joining from Chelsea, celebrated only his second goal of the season.This victory marked United’s first win since October, providing relief for Amorim after their recent loss to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford. The win was particularly significant as it ended Palace’s unbeaten home record in the Premier League, which had stood since February 15.“There are no excuses” for United’s struggling start to the season, Amorim had stated earlier in the week.Casemiro nearly gave United an early lead within the first minute when a long throw created confusion in Palace’s defense, but Dean Henderson saved his close-range shot.Mateta missed an opportunity at the other end, failing to score after getting past Leny Yoro with only goalkeeper Senne Lammens to beat. Lammens then made saves from Daichi Kamada’s low shot and helped defend against Yeremy Pino’s attempt.Palace took the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty. Yoro fouled Mateta, who initially scored but had his goal disallowed for a double-touch violation.A new rule implemented this season allows successful penalties with accidental double-touches to be retaken. This rule clarification followed Julian Alvarez’s disallowed penalty for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid last season.Mateta successfully converted his second attempt past Lammens. Zirkzee, who had been quiet in the first half, equalized in the 54th minute with a remarkable shot from a difficult angle after receiving Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick.Shortly after scoring, Zirkzee almost contributed to an own goal when he deflected the ball toward his own net, but it was cleared to safety.Mount put United ahead in the 63rd minute, scoring from a free-kick assist by Fernandes. His low shot went under the Palace wall and past Henderson from 20 yards out.