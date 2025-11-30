রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams South Africa coach Shukri Conrad for ‘grovel’ remark – ‘I personally don’t believe in apologies’ | Cricket News Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’ | Television News টাঙ্গাইলে খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা ও দীর্ঘায়ু কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News ‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving Virtually Over Video Calls: ‘Not Ideal To Be Away From Family…’ | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News আইটি খাতে দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ গড়তে বাস্তবভিত্তিক প্রশিক্ষণ জরুরি: বেসিস প্রশাসক সংস্কারের দাবিতে ৫ ঘণ্টা কুষ্টিয়া-খুলনা মহাসড়ক অবরোধ বিএনপি নেতা ফজলুর রহমানকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে তলব – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News


Manchester United players (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Joshua Zirkzee scored his first Premier League goal in nearly a year, while Mason Mount secured the winning goal as Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday.Ruben Amorim’s team initially fell behind when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a first-half penalty at Selhurst Park. However, Zirkzee and Mount’s second-half goals helped United secure their first victory in four matches.United overcame their slow start with Zirkzee’s first Premier League goal since his strike against Everton in December 2024. The Dutch striker had experienced a 24-game goalless streak in the league, raising questions about his £36 million transfer from Bologna in 2024.Zirkzee, aged 24, had not found the net in his previous eight appearances since April. Mount, who has faced injury setbacks since joining from Chelsea, celebrated only his second goal of the season.This victory marked United’s first win since October, providing relief for Amorim after their recent loss to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford. The win was particularly significant as it ended Palace’s unbeaten home record in the Premier League, which had stood since February 15.“There are no excuses” for United’s struggling start to the season, Amorim had stated earlier in the week.Casemiro nearly gave United an early lead within the first minute when a long throw created confusion in Palace’s defense, but Dean Henderson saved his close-range shot.Mateta missed an opportunity at the other end, failing to score after getting past Leny Yoro with only goalkeeper Senne Lammens to beat. Lammens then made saves from Daichi Kamada’s low shot and helped defend against Yeremy Pino’s attempt.Palace took the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty. Yoro fouled Mateta, who initially scored but had his goal disallowed for a double-touch violation.A new rule implemented this season allows successful penalties with accidental double-touches to be retaken. This rule clarification followed Julian Alvarez’s disallowed penalty for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid last season.Mateta successfully converted his second attempt past Lammens. Zirkzee, who had been quiet in the first half, equalized in the 54th minute with a remarkable shot from a difficult angle after receiving Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick.Shortly after scoring, Zirkzee almost contributed to an own goal when he deflected the ball toward his own net, but it was cleared to safety.Mount put United ahead in the 63rd minute, scoring from a free-kick assist by Fernandes. His low shot went under the Palace wall and past Henderson from 20 yards out.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams South Africa coach Shukri Conrad for ‘grovel’ remark – ‘I personally don’t believe in apologies’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams South Africa coach Shukri Conrad for ‘grovel’ remark – ‘I personally don’t believe in apologies’ | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli says no, Rohit Sharma walks: DRS moment steals spotlight during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli says no, Rohit Sharma walks: DRS moment steals spotlight during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST