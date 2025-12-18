‘Protect the match-winner’: Ex-India batter warns on Jasprit Bumrah workload ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah’s explosive pace and unorthodox action make him one of world cricket’s most lethal weapons — but they also place an enormous strain on his body, a reality India must manage with care, former international cricketer Robin Uthappa has warned.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking on JioStar’s Cricket Live, Uthappa underlined the importance of workload management for India’s pace spearhead, describing Bumrah as both a priceless asset and a physical risk if overused. “He is an absolute match-winner, and managing his workload is crucial,” Uthappa said. “Fast bowling is probably the toughest skill in the sport, and Bumrah does it at high pace with a demanding action.”

Bumrah was rested for the recent ODI series against South Africa and earlier against Australia, decisions that reflect India’s cautious approach. His return to the T20I side, however, had immediate impact, with the 32-year-old playing a key role in India’s emphatic 101-run victory in the series opener at Cuttack.“You want to protect that, but at the same time, you want him to play enough cricket,” Uthappa added. “We’ve seen glimpses of his brilliance, and hopefully he can build consistency over the next few games heading into the World Cup.”

The series itself has had its share of disruption, with the fourth T20I abandoned without a ball bowled due to dense smog, pushing the focus to the series decider in Ahmedabad — a must-win game for South Africa if they are to level the contest.Uthappa felt the visitors have shown competitiveness despite inconsistency. “South Africa have been very competitive, but a bit hot and cold. Their bowling has been good, but their batting has let them down at times,” he said, adding that the final match promises a fierce contest as the Proteas look to finish the tour strongly.Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn echoed that view, saying his team had “exceeded expectations” on the tour. “Winning the Test series was outstanding,” Steyn said. “If India win the T20I series, they deserve it. They’ve been the better team overall.”Steyn also reserved special praise for India’s young batting talent, singling out Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill . “I love watching a classical cover drive,” he said. “Gill, when he gets going, is elegant and pleasing on the eye. Even when you’re losing, you enjoy watching someone like that bat.”