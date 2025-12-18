বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Suriya Gifts Gold Chain To One-Year-Old Baby Boy, His Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch | Tamil Cinema News ‘Protect the match-winner’: Ex-India batter warns on Jasprit Bumrah workload ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News Karan Johar Is Looking Forward To Aditya Dhar’s Next After Dhurandhar: ‘More Power To Him’ | Bollywood News ‘Stop winter cricket in North India’: Rajeev Shukla sounds alarm after Lucknow T20I abandoned due to fog | Cricket News Hugh Jackman Calls Song Sung Blue A ‘Working-Class Fairytale’, Film Releases In India On THIS Date | Hollywood News ‘Worst technology ever’: Mitchell Starc slams Snicko as Ashes Test erupts in fresh controversy in Adelaide | Cricket News Kyle Maclachlan Says Team Has Done ‘Amazing’ Job On Fallout Season 2: ‘We Are In Good Hands’ | Hollywood News দৌলতপুরে রাতের আঁধারে সার পাচারের সময় কৃষকদের হাতে গাড়িসহ আটক IND vs SA: Has any international match been abandoned without a ball bowled due to fog before the Lucknow T20I? | Cricket News How 3 Bollywood Songs Shot On Ruined Sets Became Iconic
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Protect the match-winner’: Ex-India batter warns on Jasprit Bumrah workload ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Protect the match-winner’: Ex-India batter warns on Jasprit Bumrah workload ahead of T20 World Cup | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah’s explosive pace and unorthodox action make him one of world cricket’s most lethal weapons — but they also place an enormous strain on his body, a reality India must manage with care, former international cricketer Robin Uthappa has warned.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking on JioStar’s Cricket Live, Uthappa underlined the importance of workload management for India’s pace spearhead, describing Bumrah as both a priceless asset and a physical risk if overused. “He is an absolute match-winner, and managing his workload is crucial,” Uthappa said. “Fast bowling is probably the toughest skill in the sport, and Bumrah does it at high pace with a demanding action.”

Abhishek Sharma’s sister is very proud of her brother, and India win

Bumrah was rested for the recent ODI series against South Africa and earlier against Australia, decisions that reflect India’s cautious approach. His return to the T20I side, however, had immediate impact, with the 32-year-old playing a key role in India’s emphatic 101-run victory in the series opener at Cuttack.“You want to protect that, but at the same time, you want him to play enough cricket,” Uthappa added. “We’ve seen glimpses of his brilliance, and hopefully he can build consistency over the next few games heading into the World Cup.”

Poll

Do you think Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management is crucial for India’s success in upcoming matches?

The series itself has had its share of disruption, with the fourth T20I abandoned without a ball bowled due to dense smog, pushing the focus to the series decider in Ahmedabad — a must-win game for South Africa if they are to level the contest.Uthappa felt the visitors have shown competitiveness despite inconsistency. “South Africa have been very competitive, but a bit hot and cold. Their bowling has been good, but their batting has let them down at times,” he said, adding that the final match promises a fierce contest as the Proteas look to finish the tour strongly.Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn echoed that view, saying his team had “exceeded expectations” on the tour. “Winning the Test series was outstanding,” Steyn said. “If India win the T20I series, they deserve it. They’ve been the better team overall.”Steyn also reserved special praise for India’s young batting talent, singling out Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. “I love watching a classical cover drive,” he said. “Gill, when he gets going, is elegant and pleasing on the eye. Even when you’re losing, you enjoy watching someone like that bat.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Stop winter cricket in North India’: Rajeev Shukla sounds alarm after Lucknow T20I abandoned due to fog | Cricket News

‘Stop winter cricket in North India’: Rajeev Shukla sounds alarm after Lucknow T20I abandoned due to fog | Cricket News

‘Worst technology ever’: Mitchell Starc slams Snicko as Ashes Test erupts in fresh controversy in Adelaide | Cricket News

‘Worst technology ever’: Mitchell Starc slams Snicko as Ashes Test erupts in fresh controversy in Adelaide | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Has any international match been abandoned without a ball bowled due to fog before the Lucknow T20I? | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Has any international match been abandoned without a ball bowled due to fog before the Lucknow T20I? | Cricket News

‘Ghar wapsi hai meri’: Ravi Bishnoi looking to form deadly combo with Ravindra Jadeja at Rajasthan Royals | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

‘Ghar wapsi hai meri’: Ravi Bishnoi looking to form deadly combo with Ravindra Jadeja at Rajasthan Royals | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

‘Sold three sacks of wheat to watch the match’: Fans heartbroken as India–South Africa 4th T20I abandoned due to ‘excessive fog’ | Cricket News

‘Sold three sacks of wheat to watch the match’: Fans heartbroken as India–South Africa 4th T20I abandoned due to ‘excessive fog’ | Cricket News

From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News

From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST