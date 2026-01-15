শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
খেলাধুলা

PSG coach Luis Enrique open to soccer using rugby’s sin-bin for fouls | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique reacts after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris, France, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo)

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is open to a sin-bin-style system in soccer whereby players are temporarily removed from a game for fouls. Sin-bins are used in rugby matches when a player instigates foul play and is removed for 10 minutes. There is no such system in soccer as players are either cautioned with a yellow card or sent off permanently following a red card. Luis Enrique was asked at a pre-match news conference on Thursday if he would approve of a so-called “orange” card, which would remove a player for 20 minutes. “We must continue to search for things like this,” he said ahead of Friday’s Ligue 1 game against Lille. “It’s important to keep evolving as a sport. As long as there are possibilities to improve, to find a more attacking football (which is) more attractive for the supporters.” Another way of improving attacking play would be to have more space on the field. “I remember (former UEFA president Michel) Platini said years ago to play with 10 players instead of 11,” Luis Enrique said. “These are things to analyse, (to see) what the impact is on our sport. But I’m always open to finding new things.” Defending Ligue 1 champion PSG trailed surprise leader Lens by one point heading into this weekend’s games. ___



