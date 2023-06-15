Punjab LG, AAP Govt Lock Horns, This Time Over Vidhan Sabha Agenda

The war of words between Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government continues, with the latest round of exchanges triggered by the LG’s directive to the ruling party to provide him the agenda for the forthcoming assembly session.

The two day session of the Vidhan Sabha is set to begin on June 19.

The Governor had questioned that how the AAP-led government could not provide the agenda to him.

Reacting to the LG, the Mann government said that the last session had not concluded before it was adjourned by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in March, so there was no need to any fresh permission. The Governor had asked the provisions of the Constitution for the extension of the session just three months after the Budget was passed.

The government has replied that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is still deciding the items that will be included in the agenda.

This comes after the Governor, earlier this week, had complained that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had not supplied him the relevant information he sought in 10 different letters.

Government sources revealed that the Vidhan Sabha is likely to take up issues of the Centre holding back the rural development funds and the ordinance on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi for which the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking the support at the national level.

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang yesterday alleged that the Governor had refused to use words “my government” during his address in the last Assembly session. “Though he is the Governor of Punjab, he advocated Haryana’s share in Panjab University,” Kang said. Unfortunately, opposition parties and their leaders didn’t raise any questions about this serious issue, he said.

Kang also questioned whether the Governor, who had visited various places in the state, including border areas, had ever questioned the Centre as to why it had withheld the RDF and National Health Mission funds.