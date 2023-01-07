Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns Months After Audio Leak of ‘Extortion Plan’

Almost three months after he found himself in the middle of a controversy over a viral clip about an alleged extortion plan, Punjab Minister for Food Processing and Horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari has resigned.

Sarari tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The portfolio is now likely to go to either Patiala (Rural) MLA Dr Balbir Singh or Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke.

The clip had surfaced in September last year in which the minister was purportedly heard discussing an extortion plan. The audio was allegedly leaked by his close aide-turned-foe Tarsem Lal Kapoor who was reportedly upset with the minister for not defending his close relative in a police case.

Sarari had been served a show-cause notice by the Aam Aadmi Party days after the audio clip had surfaced. He had maintained that the clips were doctored and that he was being “framed”.

In the clip, Fauja Singh Sarari is allegedly heard discussing a plan to trap contractors hired for transportation of food grains to allegedly extort money from them. The voices on the tape can be heard saying that a DRO copy should be sought from the contractors after their trucks are half-loaded.

The issue had snowballed into a major controversy with both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over the issue. It had caused embarrassment for the AAP as it came closer to the Gujarat elections.

Responding to Sarari’s resignation, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa said: “This is a victory of the people of Punjab. The way the Bhagwant Mann government has been acting against the leaders of the opposition parties, they should deal similarly with their own ministers.”

Bajwa speculated that more names will tumble out of the controversy.

