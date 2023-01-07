শনিবার , ৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৩শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns Months After Audio Leak of ‘Extortion Plan’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ২:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
purnaminisgsgs


Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 14:05 IST

Fauja Singh Sarari had been served a show-cause notice by the Aam Aadmi Party days after the audio clip had surfaced. (Photo: Twitter / @fauja_sarari)

Fauja Singh Sarari had been served a show-cause notice by the Aam Aadmi Party days after the audio clip had surfaced. (Photo: Twitter / @fauja_sarari)

In the clip, Punjab Minister for Food Processing and Horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari was allegedly heard discussing a plan to trap contractors hired for transportation of food grains to allegedly extort money from them

Almost three months after he found himself in the middle of a controversy over a viral clip about an alleged extortion plan, Punjab Minister for Food Processing and Horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari has resigned.

Sarari tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The portfolio is now likely to go to either Patiala (Rural) MLA Dr Balbir Singh or Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke.

The clip had surfaced in September last year in which the minister was purportedly heard discussing an extortion plan. The audio was allegedly leaked by his close aide-turned-foe Tarsem Lal Kapoor who was reportedly upset with the minister for not defending his close relative in a police case.

Sarari had been served a show-cause notice by the Aam Aadmi Party days after the audio clip had surfaced. He had maintained that the clips were doctored and that he was being “framed”.

In the clip, Fauja Singh Sarari is allegedly heard discussing a plan to trap contractors hired for transportation of food grains to allegedly extort money from them. The voices on the tape can be heard saying that a DRO copy should be sought from the contractors after their trucks are half-loaded.

The issue had snowballed into a major controversy with both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over the issue. It had caused embarrassment for the AAP as it came closer to the Gujarat elections.

Responding to Sarari’s resignation, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa said: “This is a victory of the people of Punjab. The way the Bhagwant Mann government has been acting against the leaders of the opposition parties, they should deal similarly with their own ministers.”

Bajwa speculated that more names will tumble out of the controversy.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

swati bhan
Swati Bhan

Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm SHIPNEWS
জাহাজভাঙার আড়ালে সাগরের বালু বিক্রি, কারখানায় অভিযান
বাংলাদেশ
1673089403 photo
France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026 | Football News
খেলাধুলা
oplk
শীতে চটজলদি রান্না করতে চান? মাত্র ১৫ মিনিটেই বানিয়ে ফেলুন এই ওয়ান-পট রেসিপিগুলো
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ananya panday 4
Ananya Panday Enjoys Auto-rickshaw Ride As ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ Plays on Radio
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
satkhira29

শেখ হাসিনার গাড়ি বহরে হামলার মামলায় আরো ২ জনের সাক্ষ্য গ্রহণ – Corporate Sangbad

 ben affleck jennifer lopez

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Rams Expensive Lamborghini Into BMW During Outing With Jennifer Lopez

 rr

Facebook Marketplace: ২০ হাজার টাকায় Pulsar, ৫৫ হাজারে Royal Enfield! এর থেকে সস্তায় সুযোগ আর আসবে না

 facebook

Facebook-এ বড় পরিবর্তন আনছে মেটা! হুবহু TikTok-এর মতো দেখাবে হোম স্ক্রিন

 Top 10 copy 1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন ক্যাবলস – Corporate Sangbad

 khaleda 275878 1

খালেদাকে আরও ২-৩ দিন হাসপাতলে থাকতে হবে

 1658247525 photo

FSDL moves Supreme Court as AIFF crisis deepens | Football News

 wm CTG Net 3 March 2022

বঙ্গোপসাগর থেকে ১৫ চরঘেরা জাল জব্দ করে ধ্বংস

 received 723075188985422

প্রতিটি রাষ্ট্রেরই দায়িত্ব মানবাধিকার রক্ষা করা : মঞ্জুর হোসেন ঈসা

 malware

android-virus-targets-18-indian-banks-can-steal-credit-card-cvv-pin-and-key-details | অ্যানড্রয়েড ফোনে ফিরেছে ভয়ঙ্কর ভাইরাস, অসতর্ক হলেই খালি হবে ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট – News18 Bangla