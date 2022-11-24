বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১০ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Punjab Oppn Accuses Mann Govt of Spiritless Probe into Smuggling of Liquor to Gujarat

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৪, ২০২২ ১১:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
bhagwant mann


The opposition is accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of going 'slow' on the probe to ascertain the source behind the transportation of alcohol illegally to Gujarat. (File pic: Twitter)

The opposition is accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of going ‘slow’ on the probe to ascertain the source behind the transportation of alcohol illegally to Gujarat. (File pic: Twitter)

The police had seized around 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a Gujarat-bound truck earlier this month. The opposition has accused Punjab’s AAP government of ‘facilitating’ transportation of liquor to poll-bound Gujarat to influence voters

The recent seizure of a huge liquor consignment from a Gujarat-bound truck in Punjab is turning into a major controversy with the opposition accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of going “slow” on the probe to ascertain the source behind the transportation of alcohol illegally to the poll-bound state.

Earlier this month, the police had seized around 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a Gujarat-bound truck. Authorities had registered a case and named four accused who continue to evade the police net. The opposition has accused Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “facilitating” transportation of liquor to poll-bound Gujarat to influence voters.

Even before that, Haryana police had also nabbed a supplier who was allegedly transporting liquor from border areas of Punjab to Gujarat. Senior Congress leader and Punjab’s leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has criticised the Mann government for its failure to check liquor smuggling to other states, including Gujarat.

“Gujarat is going for the state assembly polls and amidst that Punjab-made liquor was being smuggled with impunity to Gujarat to influence the voters,” alleged Bajwa.

He even demanded a judicial probe to unearth the “big fish” behind the smuggling of liquor to Gujarat.

The opposition has alleged that the police were going deliberately slow in the investigations. So far, they haven’t been able to arrest any of those named in the FIR. The police probe has also failed to establish the identity of those who had ordered the consignment. This despite a special investigation team (SIT) formed for the probe.

Patiala police officials said that efforts were on to track down the accused and denied any laxity in the probe. Officials claimed that with prohibition enforced in Gujarat, some unscrupulous contractors wanted to make a quick buck by smuggling liquor to dry states.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG court Branded 750x563 1 1
ছাত্রলীগ নেতা খুনের ২৬ বছর পর রায়, সবাই খালাস
বাংলাদেশ
1669334937 photo
Brazil vs Serbia Highlights: Richarlison double helps Brazil outclass Serbia 2-0 | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2022 11 24T232255.335
চিনিতে তৈরি মিষ্টি ঝুরি, মুচমুচে এই অভিনব মিষ্টি কোথায় পাবেন? জানুন রেসিপি | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wrap 2 1
Akshay Kumar Condemns Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Their Baby’s Name
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1632488828 photo

Verstappen to start Russian GP from the back for taking new engine | Racing News

 underwear

does our underwears come with an expiry date know how long one can use them| আপনি কতদিন ব্যবহার করতে পারেন ব্রা-আন্ডারওয়্যার? অন্তর্বাসের কি এক্সপায়ারি ডেট হয়? জানুন – News18 Bangla

 e90296f8 f1ab 11ea 8bce 519453830254

বিদ্যুতের বিল থেকে ইন্টারভিউ কল! এই ৪ হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ বা SMS এলে ভুলেও খুলবেন না

 gp

অন্তবর্তীকালীন লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে গ্রামীণফোন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm j m kader ok one phoro

‘আ.লীগ-বিএনপি অচল মুদ্রা, লেনদেনে আর চলবে না’

 happy bhai dooj bhai dooj 2021 wishes images 6

Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Celebrate Brother, Sister Bond

 New Project 31 1

আপনার পায়ের দুর্গন্ধে সকলে নাজেহাল? সমস্যার সমাধান করুন ঘরোয়া উপায়ে

 xiomi

Xiaomi Smartphones|| স্মার্টফোনের জগতে আলোড়ন ফেলতে চলেছে Xiaomi-র পরের মডেল, দেখুন এক ঝলকে…

 1625152904 mb

Raj Kaushal Had Told Mandira Bedi He Was ‘Getting a Heart Attack’ Moments Before His Demise

 wm jsd pic asd jaman pk

জেএসডিও যাবে না রাষ্ট্রপতির সংলাপে