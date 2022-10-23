রবিবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Punjab Speaker Announces Rs 1 Lakh to Villages of His Constituency Not Burning Straw

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২২ ৮:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
stubble burning


Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 20:12 IST

Rs 1 lakh will be given to every village panchayat where farmers shun stubble burning practice (Srishti Choudhary/News18)

Rs 1 lakh will be given to every village panchayat where farmers shun stubble burning practice (Srishti Choudhary/News18)

Punjab Minister Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the burning of paddy stubble has a harmful impact on the environment along with the loss of fertility of the land

To discourage stubble burning in his Assembly segment, Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday announced that he will give Rs 1 lakh to every village panchayat where farmers shun the practice. This amount will be given from his discretionary quota, said an official statement here on Sunday.

Sandhwan, an AAP MLA, represents the Kotkapura Assembly constituency. Sandhwan said the burning of paddy stubble has a harmful impact on the environment along with the loss of fertility of the land.

He said according the principles of the Gurbani, people of Punjab love nature the most. “As people getting aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning, they are abandoning this trend,” he said, according to the statement.

He said the day is not far when people of the state will completely abandon the practice. Sandhwan had last week honoured people who did not burn paddy stubble, as per the statement.

“It was a unique initiative of its kind. In this ceremony, 18 farmers from Faridkot district, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, one from Rupnagar, 10 from Gurdaspur and seven from Ludhiana and Barnala were honoured,” the statement said. He also appealed to farmers to plant more trees for the protection of the environment.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAON 7
জামিন চেয়ে ব্যর্থ চবি থেকে বহিষ্কৃত ছাত্র
বাংলাদেশ
1666558265 photo
T20 World Cup: Emotional Hardik recalls late father’s sacrifices | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
medjool dates 2000 9e32598ced4d41d3ba5518512f5ac296 9
Healthy Lifestyle : এইসব খাবার পাতে রাখলেই কেল্লাফতে, রাতে বিছানায় ঝড় তুলতে আপনাকে আর আটকাবে কে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 2
Soundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig Get Into Ugly Fight, Lock Themselves In Bathroom
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 16

Lopamudra Mitra to Joy Sarkar : ‘তুমি গাও, তুমি গাও, আমি মাছের ঝোল আর ভাত রাঁধলাম গো’

 bsrm limited 2

বিএসআরএমের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1663641820 photo

New Zealand tweak 2021 squad for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

 arjun kapoor jin

Arjun Kapoor Rings in Birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris, BTS’ Jin Breaks Internet with Shirtless Pic

 image 454977 1629217702

‘নিরাপদ’ বিনিয়োগ ও বেশি মুনাফার আশায় সঞ্চয়পত্র কিনছেন সাধারণ মানুষ।

 OIL13

গলাচিপায় সয়াবিন তেল মজুত রাখায় দোকানির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 11 2

জয়পুরহাটে মিটার-মোটরসাইকেল চোর চক্রের ১১ জন গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 saif kareena car

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Take Their Swanky New Car Out for a Ride

 Resizer 16220451978510

সাফল্যের পথে ‘কাদামাটির বাজার’

 untitled design 4 17

Sid Sriram To Play Lead Role in Mani Ratnam’s Next: Reports