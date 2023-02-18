শনিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
RaGa vs Modi Over ‘Bhakti’, CM Yogi’s Puja Ritual: How Lord Shiv Influenced Politics

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ১০:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
yogi modi rahul


Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 10:14 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (left), PM Narendra Modi (centre) and CM Yogi Adityanath worshipping Lord Shiva (PMO, PTI, ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (left), PM Narendra Modi (centre) and CM Yogi Adityanath worshipping Lord Shiva (PMO, PTI, ANI)

Be it PM Modi’s memorable visits to Kedarnath and Badrinath, or Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot stating that Rahul Gandhi is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva, politicians have never shied away from expressing their devotion to the deity

In honour of Lord Shiva, all Hindus across India and the world are celebrating Mahashivratri on Saturday. On this day, the God of destruction and regeneration Shiva is worshipped and the term ‘Mahashivratri’ signifies ‘The Great Night of Lord Shiva’.

Prominent Indian politicians have also been seen worshipping Lord Shiva on several occasions. Be it PM Modi’s memorable visits to Kedarnath and Badrinath, or Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot stating that Rahul Gandhi is an ardent follower of Lord Shiva, politicians have never shied away from expressing their devotion to the deity.

‘Worship Lord Shiva Alone’: PM in Kedarnath

During his sixth visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand in October last year, Prime Minister Modi proudly said that he only worships Lord Shiva, and hence holds a lot of admiration for the Kedarnath shrine. “He (Shiva) enjoyed himself on the banks of the great mountains and was constantly worshiped by the great sages. I worship Lord Shiva alone, Lord Kedara, surrounded by demigods, demons, yakshas, great serpents and others,” PM Modi had said.

During his address, PM Modi wore a white traditional attire of the hill people with a swastika embroidered on it and performed the “puja” at the Kedarnath temple.

Later, PM Modi visited the Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, his second visit back then.

“Drenched In Devotion Of Lord Shiva”: PM at Kashi Tamil Sangamam

During his inaugural address at the Kashi Tamil Samagam in Varanasi in November last year, PM Modi said Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture and civilisation, as they are both drenched in Lord Shiva’s devotion.

The two regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil, Modi said in his inaugural speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam. “If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are ‘Shivmay’ (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and ‘Shaktimay’ (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti),” he said at the event in his Lok Sabha constituency.

pti11 18 2022 000284a 1
Ganga Seva Nidhi performs Ganga Arti with 1001 lamps donated by Kashi Tamil Sangamam, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, on November 18, 2022 (PTI Photo)

Controversy Over Assam Govt’s Mahashivratri Advertisement

Controversies have also taken place in the political circle when it came to religious festivals. Most recently, the Assam govt released an advertisement to invite devotees and tourists on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The controversy was sparked because the Bhimashankar temple in Pune district is believed to be the sixth Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas, but an advertisement released by the Tourism Department of the Assam claimed that the Bhimashankar Temple is at Dakini hill, Kamrup in Assam.

NCP leader Supriya Sule raised objection to the ad. “Have BJP leaders decided not to keep anything of Maharashtra’s share? Earlier, Maharashtra’s share of industry and employment was stolen and now they are about to steal our cultural and spiritual heritage…!”, said Supriya Sule.

Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

At the Kashi Tamil Samagam in Varanasi last year, Yogi Adityanath said the Indian culture is equally preserved in Kashi and Tamil Nadu. “The Tamil language has a very ancient and rich literature,” he said. CM Yogi added that among the two languages that emerged from Lord Shiva’s mouth, Tamil and Sanskrit are equally known for their literature.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Shiv Bhakt’, Says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had last year said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Shiv Bhakt’. Gehlot was in the Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district for the unveiling of a 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, which is claimed to be the world’s tallest.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday.

The “Viswas Swaroopam” statue was inaugurated by him along with preacher Morari Bapu and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi. “After 10 years, the magnificent statue got ready. I understand that Shiv Bhakts across the country will be very happy today,” Gehlot had told reporters in October 2022.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live updRead More





