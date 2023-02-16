বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rajasthan BJP Anticipating Reshuffle, Changes in Organisation After Gulab Chand Kataria’s Exit

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৩ ৯:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 08:59 IST

Seeing that the Congress is already a divided camp, the BJP is pinning its hopes on the tradition of people voting out the incumbent government. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

Seeing that the Congress is already a divided camp, the BJP is pinning its hopes on the tradition of people voting out the incumbent government. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

Sources said many leaders were already putting caste equations together while some others had expressed a desire to be the face of the party in the state, ahead of assembly elections

Rajasthan’s BJP leaders are highly anticipating an organisational reshuffle and changes in the state unit with the appointment of Gulab Chand Kataraia, who was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan legislative assembly, as the Assam governor. Many state leaders are expecting to make it to the list this time.

Sources in the party said there were many who had started putting caste equations together while some had expressed a desire to be the face of the party in the state, ahead of assembly elections.

Many believe that the time has come for new leadership to be given charge of the state during this crucial time. Seeing that the Congress is already a divided camp, the BJP is pinning its hopes on the tradition of people voting out the incumbent government.

While the central leadership is tightlipped on the reshuffle and changes, the state unit is abuzz with talks of experienced members being given significant roles beginning with the appointment of the leader of the opposition.

“This post is vital and equivalent to a senior minister and, thus, has many perks. The LoP is seen as the face of the party against the government in the assembly. Whosoever gets the post is likely to be someone who has an important place in the party’s strategy for the state,” a senior leader said.

Many believe that caste equations will play a vital role. There are many names doing the rounds for the post – deputy LoP and MLA Rajendra Rathore, Gyanchand Parakh, Vasudev Devnani, Pushpendra Singh Ranawat and Kailash Meghwal, who is also a former Vidhan Sabha speaker.

There are many who believe there could be a change in the state leadership ahead of the polls and keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind. For that, many senior leaders have also started expressing their wish to be appointed as the state president or as the head of the campaign committee for the elections.

“While there have been camps within the state unit pushing their own leaders’ names, all eyes are on the changes whenever it is announced. This will give a peep into the central leadership’s mind and what they would want from the state in 2024,” a senior party leader said.

