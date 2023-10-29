রবিবার , ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Rajasthan-like Raids in Poll-bound MP in Next Four Days: Digvijaya Singh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Rajasthan-like Raids in Poll-bound MP in Next Four Days: Digvijaya Singh


Published By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: October 29, 2023, 23:27 IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File photo/PTI)

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday claimed that central agencies will carry out raids in election-bound Madhya Pradesh similar to the ones they recently conducted in Rajasthan, which also goes to polls next month.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from the Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the state.

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25, respectively.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Singh said, On one hand they (BJP) are intimidating officers, on the other, they are going to conduct raids in Madhya Pradesh like they did in Rajasthan.

If this happens, then you will come to know where all Digvijaya Singh gets information from.

Asked about the names of the people who could face such action, Singh said, See it for yourself in the next four days.”

Singh was talking to reporters here after inaugurating the office of the Congress candidate from Bhopal South-West assembly seat, PC Sharma.

Turning the heat on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the ED on Thursday raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Besides the premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, the agency also searched the premises of a party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others, official sources had said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



