Rare! Arjun Tendulkar does what father Sachin failed to do in his playing days | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar has done something rare that his father Sachin Tendulkar never accomplished during his career. Arjun, who currently represents Goa in the Indian domestic cricket, was recently traded from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2026. At the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 26-year-old all-rounder has taken on a new role as an opener for Goa while continuing to bowl with the new ball.In the match against Madhya Pradesh, Arjun delivered an impressive performance, taking three wickets for 36 runs in his four-over spell and scoring 16 runs off 10 balls. His current tournament statistics show 70 runs and 8 wickets in five matches.This achievement stands in contrast to his father Sachin’s T20 career. While Sachin was a regular opener in T20s, he never opened the bowling. The cricket legend bowled only 93 balls in his 96 T20 matches, claiming two wickets.Arjun shifted his base to Goa before the 2022/23 season after making his T20 debut for Mumbai in 2020/21. He began his Ranji Trophy career impressively with a century and now plays all three formats for Goa.In his first-class career spanning 22 matches, the left-arm pacer has claimed 48 wickets and scored 620 runs, including one century and two half-centuries.His List A record shows 25 wickets in 18 matches and 102 runs in 10 innings, while in T20s, he has taken 35 wickets and scored 189 runs in 29 matches.Sachin’s T20 career included just one T20 International match, which was India’s first-ever T20I in 2006. His most notable T20 achievement came in IPL 2010, when he became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap by scoring 618 runs in that season.