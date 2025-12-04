বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৫৫ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Rare heartbreak! When was the last time India lost an ODI despite a Virat Kohli century? | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rare heartbreak! When was the last time India lost an ODI despite a Virat Kohli century? | Cricket News


Virat Kohli raised his bat and acknowledged the roaring crowd. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: A Virat Kohli century turning into a losing cause has been among the rarest sights in modern cricket. But Raipur witnessed that rarity on Wednesday as India suffered a four-wicket defeat to South Africa despite Kohli’s 93-ball 102 — his second consecutive hundred in the series. The loss not only levelled the three-match ODI contest 1-1, it also revived an unwanted statistic that had remained dormant for nearly seven years.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The last time India lost an ODI despite a Kohli century was on March 8, 2019, in Ranchi, when India fell short by 32 runs against Australia despite his 123 off 95 balls. In fact, before Raipur, India had not lost any ODI in 2,462 days in which their former captain reached three figures (11 tons). Kohli’s tons usually win matches, which makes this defeat stand out even more.

Inside details of Shubman Gill’s rehab at BCCI CoE, set to return for SA T20Is

Overall, Kohli now has nine ODI centuries in losing causes. Batting first, India rode on a 195-run stand between Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the latter scoring his maiden ODI hundred (105), to post a formidable 358/5. Kohli’s knock featured seven boundaries and two sixes, marking his 53rd ODI century and 84th international ton overall, and also made him the first batter to hit seven or more ODI centuries against four different teams (Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia and now South Africa).

Just like Australia’s chase of 359 in Mohali in 2019, South Africa matched the joint-highest successful chase against India. Aiden Markram’s 110 off 98 balls, supported by runs from Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, ensured the visitors sealed the chase with four balls to spare. Corbin Bosch hit the winning boundary to finish unbeaten on 29.The defeat also marked the first time in eight years that India lost a match defending a total despite a Kohli century, the last instance being against New Zealand in 2017 at Wankhede.2025 has been one of his most prolific years in recent times, scoring 586 runs in 12 innings with three centuries and three fifties, and climbing to fourth in the ICC ODI rankings.





