Ring missing? Smriti Mandhana’s first post since wedding postponement goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Palash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has broken her social media silence with her first post since her wedding postponement. She shared a promotional video for a toothpaste brand on Instagram.Fans quickly noticed the absence of her engagement ring in the advertisement. The timing of the video shoot, whether before or after her engagement, remains unclear.

The wedding between Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal was originally set for November 23, 2025, in Sangli. The ceremony was postponed indefinitely after Mandhana’s father faced a medical emergency and required hospitalisation on the wedding day. The situation worsened when Palash also needed hospital care, reportedly due to severe stress. Both families mutually agreed to postpone the ceremony given the circumstances.The couple’s engagement took place at DY Patil Stadium, the Women’s World Cup final venue, where Palash surprised Mandhana with a proposal. The wedding was planned following India’s historic World Cup victory, where Mandhana emerged as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.Online speculation intensified when reports suggested changes in the couple’s social media behaviour. Mandhana allegedly removed wedding-related posts, while some of her teammates reportedly unfollowed or removed tags related to Palash.The couple recently added a nazar emoji to their Instagram bios, seemingly responding to the speculation. And now that her engagement ring is missing from the videoWatch:Shravan Mandhana, Smriti’s brother, has denied rumours about a new wedding date, confirming that the postponement remains in effect with no new date set.Both families have requested privacy during this challenging period. Palash’s sister has publicly acknowledged the strain on both families.In a show of support, teammate Jemimah Rodrigues opted to skip the Women’s Big Bash League to remain in India with Mandhana.Mandhana is set to return to cricket in a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from December 21 to 30. The matches, scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, will help India prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup.She will also captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women’s Premier League, beginning January 9 in Navi Mumbai.