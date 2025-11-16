রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns up the heat with 45 off 28 against Pakistan Shaheens | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns up the heat with 45 off 28 against Pakistan Shaheens | Cricket News


Vaibhav Suryavanshi (File photo/GettyImages)

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi put the Pakistan Shaheens’ bowling attack under pressure on Sunday, scoring 45 off 28 balls in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha.He made 45 off 28 balls, a short innings but one that kept the bowlers guessing. Four boundaries, three sixes, strike rate over 160 — the kind of tempo he has been carrying all week.

A Father’s Pride: How RR, Dravid & Vikram Shaped Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The young left-hander was out, caught in long-on in the 10th over when he was batting on 45. The left-hander fell in the 10th over. He had already hit a four and a six in Sufiyan Muqeem’s over, and then tried to take on the bowler again. This time, the ball went to Mohammad Faiq at long-on. Follow live updatesEarlier in the week, Suryavanshi struck the joint second fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket, off 32 balls, for India A against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition on Friday.Suryavanshi, who made his debut in the IPL last season, already holds the record for the second fastest century in the competition off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.The teams in Rising Stars Asia Cup have been drafted into two groups: Group A comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE.Both India A and Pakistan Shaheens started their Group B campaigns with wins. Pakistan A, led by Irfan Khan, beat hosts Oman by 40 runs in the tournament’s opening match on Friday, shortly before India A registered a big win over the UAE.





Source link

