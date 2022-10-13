বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Robert Lewandowski late show rescues Barcelona but early exit looms | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২২ ১০:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665634188 photo


BARCELONA: Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals to earn Barcelona a point in a breathless 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday which kept alive their faint hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.
Barcelona are still facing elimination at the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season but Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equaliser gave them a slim chance of progressing with two games left.
Inter need a home win over Viktoria Plzen next week to join Bayern Munich in the last 16.
“It’s bad, I think this Champions League is being very cruel to us,” Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez told Movistar Plus.
“Now it is out of our hands. What is left for us is to turn our attention quickly to Sunday’s El Clasico (against Real Madrid), bounce back and focus on LaLiga because the Champions League became very difficult and complicated for us.”
The Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele from a Sergi Roberto cross five minutes from halftime after Barcelona dominated the early stages and created several opportunities.
But it all changed after the break when Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross after ghosting in behind the Barcelona defence.
A Lautaro Martinez strike from the edge of the area that bounced off both posts before going in put Inter ahead 13 minutes later and they could have extended their lead at least twice but were denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
With Barcelona in all-out attack mode, Lewandowski equalised from a rebound in the 82nd minute.
Inter regained the lead one minute from time when Robin Gosens finished off a counter-attack but Lewandowski’s bullet header three minutes later rescued Barca who are third in the Group C standings on four points, three behind Inter and eight adrift of Bayern Munich.
“It was too many mistakes, their first goal was a clear mistake by our defence, we let them have too many chances. Soccer is a game of mistakes and we can’t afford those in situations like this,” Xavi said.
“This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make.
“You need to win, to defend well, to score. We needed to play the entire game like we did in the first half. That intensity. Now it’s hard because we are not in control anymore.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mirza Fakhrul CTG 1 12 October 2022
সরকারের ওপর যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের নিষেধাজ্ঞা চান ফখরুল
বাংলাদেশ
1665634188 photo
Robert Lewandowski late show rescues Barcelona but early exit looms | Football News
খেলাধুলা
baby
Do these 2 things the baby will fall asleep within 10 minutes researchers claims surprising facts| কিছুতেই ঘুমোচ্ছে না শিশু? এই ‘২টি’ কাজ করলেই ১০ মিনিটেই ঘুমিয়ে পড়বে! যা বলছে গবেষণা… – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
6715572 dse
ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশন ও বিডিকমের শেয়ারদর বৃদ্ধি অস্বাভাবিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm mizra fakhrul in firoza ok

‘আন্দোলনের খোঁজ-খবর রাখছেন খালেদা জিয়া’

 weight loss drinks

These 5 Tips Can Help You Increase Your Metabolism

 11 18

ক্রেতা সংকটে ৪১ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 fACEBOOK

গোটা বিশ্বে বিপর্যস্ত ফেসবুক, হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ, ইনস্টাগ্রাম! সমস্যা ভারতেও– News18 Bangla

 wm Afghanistan 10

কাবুল বিমানবন্দরে বন্দুকধারীর সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষ, নিরাপত্তাকর্মী নিহত

 wm Ziauddin Bablu Profile Photo 22 12 2019

জাপা মহাসচিব জিয়াউদ্দিন বাবলু আর নেই

 two people cooking and adding salt to a pan of food 12

Motorola নিয়ে আসতে চলেছে Motorola Edge 30 Pro-এর রিব্র্যান্ডেড ভার্সন Motorola Edge X30!

 wm Nasir Uddin 11.01.2022

ক্ষমতায় না থাকলে আমাদের জন্য মহাবিপদ: নাছির

 1623791200 photo

Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary | Football News

 IMG 20220802 WA0015

টাঙ্গাইলে স্বামী হত্যা মামলায় ২য় স্ত্রী গ্রেফতার