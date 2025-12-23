Rohit Sharma returns to Indian domestic cricket: Is Jaipur ready as Vijay Hazare Trophy set to get underway? | Cricket News

JAIPUR: While the buzz around domestic cricket is always a welcome sight, it has become a rarity in recent years. For Jaipur’s passionate fans, that electric atmosphere typically materialises only during the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the rare white-ball international hosted at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium.But Wednesday will be special as the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 gets underway, with Jaipur hosting Elite Group C matches.

Kohli, Rohit, Surya, Pant: Who has the most to prove in Vijay Hazare?

Mumbai’s campaign begins in the city, and fans are in for a treat: former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play their opening fixtures against Sikkim (December 24) and Uttarakhand (December 26) at SMS Stadium.Rohit’s participation follows the BCCI’s mandate requiring all centrally contracted Indian players to feature in at least two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches when available, a move aimed at ensuring match fitness ahead of international commitments.The excitement around Rohit, one of India’s biggest sporting icons, is expected to draw large crowds for a domestic fixture that is usually played in front of empty stands.With the ground having seen crowd-control challenges during a Ranji Trophy match last month, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is leaving nothing to chance on the security front.“We have arranged comprehensive police security as well as private bouncers. I have personally met the Additional SP (South), who has assured full support. All our security arrangements are firmly in place, as you saw during the practice session as well,” said ad hoc convener Deendayal Kumawat.The RCA has also had the stadium cleaned. “We have readied the stadium so that fans do not face any inconvenience. Wild plants and bushes have been removed, and we will also provide free drinking water. We will initially open the North and East stands, but if needed, other stands will also be opened,” Kumawat added.