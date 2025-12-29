মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Ronaldo wants to reach 1,000 goals before ending his soccer career. He’s up to 956 | Football News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
File Photo – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying Football match between Portugal and Hungary in Lisbon, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his determination to score 1,000 goals by the end of his career. And the 40-year-old Portugal superstar is in no doubt he’ll get there. “I will reach that number for sure, if no injuries,” Ronaldo said late Sunday at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he was named as the best player in the Middle East. Ronaldo moved onto 956 career goals by scoring twice for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. His tally includes men’s international record of 143 goals for Portugal, which Ronaldo is set to lead into next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. By the time the World Cup begins, Ronaldo – a five-time world player of the year – will be aged 41. “I am still very motivated to carry on,” the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus striker said on stage after receiving his award. “It doesn’t matter (where) I play – Middle East, in Europe – I always enjoy to play football, to win trophies, to score goals and I want to carry on. “You know what my goal is: I want to win more trophies and I want to reach the number that you will all know.” The World Cup is one of the few trophies missing from Ronaldo’s collection. He won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016.



