Rs 1.07 crore for a catch! Fan takes one-handed blinder, steals the show | WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ryan Rickelton produced a breathtaking century for MI Cape Town in the high-scoring SA20 opener against Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands on Friday night, but his efforts went in vain as the hosts went down by 15 runs in a run-fest that saw a combined 449 runs scored.Durban’s Super Giants posted a record 232/5 — the highest total in SA20 history — surpassing the previous best of 204/3 set by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Season 2 final at the same venue. The match featured 25 sixes and 40 boundaries, underlining the carnage with the bat.

Chasing the daunting target, Rickelton smashed 113 off 65 balls, an innings studded with 11 sixes and five fours, and came agonisingly close to pulling off a remarkable chase. One of his maximums, struck off the fourth ball of the 13th over, was caught one-handed by a spectator in the stands, earning the fan a reward of Rand 2 million (approximately INR 1.08 crore) under the SA20’s fan-catch initiative.Earlier, DSG’s all-New Zealand opening pair of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson gave the visitors a flying start, racing to 96 in 8.3 overs. Williamson made 40 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Tristan Luus, with MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan pulling off a sensational running catch at mid-off.Conway carried on to score 64 off 33 balls, while Jos Buttler (20 off 12) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 14) maintained the momentum. After Conway fell to Trent Boult, Aiden Markram (35 off 17) and Evan Jones (33 not out off 14) ensured DSG finished strongly.MI Cape Town’s chase revolved around Rickelton, who dominated proceedings despite early setbacks that included the dismissals of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks. Jason Smith injected fresh hope with a blistering 41 off 14 balls, but DSG struck back in the death overs, removing Smith, Nicholas Pooran (15) and Dwaine Pretorius (5).Rickelton survived on 85 when Kwena Maphaka overstepped, allowing him to complete his second T20 hundred. However, needing 22 off the final over, DSG seamer Ethan Bosch (4/46) held his nerve, dismissing Rickelton to seal a thrilling win.