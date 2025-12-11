Rs 10 lakh for a photo with Messi: Hyderabad gears up for star-studded GOAT Tour spectacle | Football News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৫ অপরাহ্ন
  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
A fan displays tickets of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour India 2025’ in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Lionel Messi will touch down in Hyderabad on Saturday for the city’s most high-profile sporting event of the year — and for fans, the chance of a lifetime comes with a staggering price tag. As per reports, organisers of The GOAT India Tour have announced that a photograph with the Argentine icon will cost Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 exclusive slots available, as per . The premium meet-and-greet will be hosted at the iconic Falaknuma Palace, and bookings are live on the District app.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Messi is scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 4 PM before heading to Uppal Stadium for a grand three-hour programme starting at 7 PM. Joining him will be World Cup–winning teammate Rodrigo De Paul and long-time strike partner Luis Suárez, adding more star power to the evening.

Who Went Where? ISPL Season 3 Auction Turns Star-Heavy

The stadium event will kick off with a 20-minute exhibition match between Singareni RR-9 and Aparna Messi All Stars. Fifteen children — including ten talented youngsters without access to formal training — will get a chance to participate, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy set to join the final five minutes.A major highlight will be a football clinic led by Messi, who serves as a UNICEF ambassador. Children will receive hands-on guidance from Messi, De Paul and Suárez, who will also participate in a special penalty shootout segment. The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony for Messi by the Chief Minister.According to Parvathi Reddy, advisor to The GOAT Tour Hyderabad, all ticket categories for the stadium programme are available through the District app. She confirmed that no cricketers have been invited and that the evening will also include a musical concert. Messi is expected to stay at the stadium for about an hour and will spend the night in Hyderabad before departing for Mumbai on Sunday.Reddy emphasised that the Hyderabad leg will revolve around the football clinic aimed at inspiring young players. “Messi, Rodrigo and Luis Suárez will train children and give them tips. The clinic is the core of this event,” she said.Messi’s India tour covers four major cities — Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi — offering fans across the country a rare chance to see one of football’s greatest icons up close.





