Rs 9.20 crore at stake? Mustafizur Rahman set to walk away empty-handed after KKR release | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to receive any financial compensation following his release from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the termination of his Indian Premier League contract.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Mustafizur was bought by KKR for a hefty Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction after competitive bidding from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. However, the left-arm pacer was released on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which did not spell out specific reasons and only cited “the developments all around” for the decision.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

The move has sparked a wider fallout, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) demanding that their T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India and moved to Sri Lanka, escalating tensions between the two boards. While the episode has triggered debate over player rights, sources say the existing insurance and contractual framework offers Mustafizur little protection.“The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament. Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance,” an IPL source told PTI on condition of anonymity. “It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI.”

However, Mustafizur’s case does not fall under standard insurance clauses. Since his release was neither injury-related nor linked to any cricketing or disciplinary issue, KKR are not contractually obliged to compensate him.“In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn’t covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny,” the source said. “It is unfortunate but Mustafizur doesn’t have much option but to take a legal route… and no overseas cricketer would want to go through this.”The source added that the fluid geopolitical context further discourages legal action. As things stand, despite being a high-value signing with no professional breach against him, Mustafizur appears set to walk away empty-handed.