বুধবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৩শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
RSS Man’s Daughter Malini Mehra’s Questions to Rahul on ‘India’s Lost Values’ Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi


Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long tour in London. (Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long tour in London. (Twitter)

During a session at Chatham House think tank in London on Monday, Nalini Mehra said seeing the current situation in India pained her since her father, who used to be a proud RSS man, no more recognised the country as it used to be.

Rahul Gandhi’s week-long London tour has been making a lot of noise over the comments made by the senior Congress leader. In once such conversation, Gandhi lauded a participant, Nalini Mehra, a RSS man’s daughter and a London-based CEO for pointing out that India needs to go back to “its values”.

During a session at Chatham House think tank in London on Monday evening, Mehra said that seeing the current situation in India pained her since her father, who used to be a proud RSS man, no more recognised India as it used to be.

“I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy,” Mehra asked Rahul Gandhi during the interaction. The leader also identified herself as an Indian citizen.

Responding to her comments, Rahul Gandhi said that when she expresses herself and talks about her father being an RSS man and not recognising the country, that comment itself is a very powerful thing. “Because for you to say this, it has a different impact,” Rahul Gandhi said.

