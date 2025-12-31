SA20: Prenelan Subrayen, Rilee Rossouw star in Joburg Super Kings’ six-wicket win over Durban Super Giants | Cricket News

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) celebrate a wicket during Match 6 of the SA20 Season 4 between Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK). (Photo Credit: SA20)

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen came back to haunt his former franchise Durban Super Giants (DSG) with a devastating new-ball spell before Rilee Rossouw rode his luck to guide the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) to their second successive SA20 victory at Kingsmead.JSK made light work of a modest target, cruising past the Super Giants’ 86 all out with six wickets in hand and 46 balls to spare. The emphatic win earned the visitors a valuable bonus point and lifted them to second place on the table, just behind leaders Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis struck gold with his decision to open the bowling with Subrayen. The off-spinner struck in his very first over to remove the in-form Devon Conway before dismissing Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay to leave DSG in complete disarray at 21/3.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Du Plessis then produced another tactical masterstroke by replacing wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira with Matthew de Villiers behind the stumps. Ferreira was immediately handed the ball and the part-time off-spinner delivered, having Heinrich Klaasen caught at short mid-wicket to deepen the home side’s woes.

Rilee Rossouw and Shubham Ranjane of Joburg Super Kings (JSK) celebrate after winning Match 6 of the SA20 Season 4 against Durban Super Giants (DSG) (Photo Credit: SA20)

From there, the Super Giants never recovered. Captain Aiden Markram fought a lone battle with 22 off 27 balls, but found little support as wickets continued to tumble at the other end. Seamer Richard Gleeson finished off the tail with remarkable figures of 3 for 2, skittling DSG out for 86.The Kingsmead crowd briefly found voice when JSK lost both openers — Du Plessis and De Villiers — with just 19 runs on the board, and belief grew further when Wiaan Mulder’s dismissal left the visitors wobbling at 24/3.However, any hopes of a miraculous comeback were extinguished by Rossouw. The left-hander enjoyed a slice of fortune, being dropped twice — on eight by Kane Williamson and on 16 by Evan Jones — but made the Super Giants pay dearly. Rossouw struck five fours and a six in a fluent 43, calmly steering JSK to the brink of victory.

Heinrich Klaasen of Durban Super Giants (DSG) during Match 6 of the SA20 Season 4 between Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK). (Photo Credit: SA20)

Ferreira then finished the chase in style with an unbeaten 12 off four balls, sealing a dominant win.Brief Scores Durban Super Giants: 86 all out in 17.1 overs (Aiden Markram 22; Prenelan Subrayen 3/16, Richard Gleeson 3/2) Joburg Super Kings: 88 for 4 in 12.2 overs (Rilee Rossouw 43; Simon Harmer 1/14, David Wiesse 1/11)