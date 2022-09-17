শনিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩রা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Nikhat Zareen lead sportspersons wishing PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday | Off the field News

1663410927 photo


NEW DELHI: Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, along with world champion and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist boxer Nikhat Zareen, took to social media on Saturday and extending wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday today.
PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, a small town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat.
Praying for the Prime Minister’s healthy life, former India captain Kohli tweeted: “Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister #narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health.”

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle to wish PM Modi and tweeted, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nikhat Zareen conveyed birthday wishes to PM Modi.
“Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead India to greater heights,” Nikhat Zareen tweeted.

Here’s how other sports celebrities queued up to wish the PM:

India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi and said that he is the “role model for every ordinary person.”

Olympic silver medallist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu conveyed birthday wishes to PM Modi while wishing him a long and happy life.





