সোমবার , ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Ironclad Will United India: Rahul Gandhi

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩১, ২০২২ ১১:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 10 18t172007.671


The Congress on Monday paid tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever.

Patel is considered the chief architect of integration of the erstwhile princely states with the Union of India.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ironclad will united India. The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “We pay our heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. It was for his iron will that the nation was weaved into a union.” “A great son of Bharat Mata, he continues to inspire us to fight the forces of hate & division,” the party said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed Patel on his 147th birth anniversary.

“In October 2011, I was privileged to deliver the Sardar Patel Memorial lecture in which I presented a side of his that is not very well know – his wit and humour,” Ramesh tweeted.

“Irrespective of whatever the Distorians peddle, Patel and Nehru former an unique jugalbandhi for almost 30 years that shaped modern India,” he said and shared a photograph of Nehru and Patel together.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221030 WA0039
অস্ট্রেলিয়ান হাই কমিশনার এবং আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রীর সৌজন্যমূলক বৈঠক
ই-কমার্স
wm NEWS 27
‘প্রতি ছয় সেকেন্ডে মারা যাচ্ছে একজন স্ট্রোকের রোগী’
বাংলাদেশ
1667193615 photo
T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s economical bowling has helped me attack, says Arshdeep Singh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
diabetes cholesterol
ডায়াবেটিস-কোলেস্টেরলের যম! অতি পরিচিত এই গাছের উপরই ভরসা করেন আয়ুর্বেদিক চিকিৎসকরা – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Garth Dennis Of Reggae Band Black Uhuru Dies At 72

 wm CPA

চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে সব কার্যক্রম বন্ধ

 healthy lifestyle

Healthy Lifestyle|| যৌন মিলনের সময় শিথিল লিঙ্গ! চিন্তা নেই, 'এই' খাবার আপনাকে তেজি ঘোড়া করে তুলবে

 1635283019 photo

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Haris Rauf’s 4/22 sets up Pakistan’s five-wicket win over New Zealand | Cricket News

 wm ctg fovdf vdfnvbui

‘নারীসমাজ যেন নৌকা প্রতীক ভুলে না যায়’

 New Project 62

পান্তা ভাত ওজন কমায়, শরীর ঠান্ডা রাখে, বাংলার চিরায়ত এই খাবারই এখন লাইমলাইটে! – News18 Bangla

 received 1222546904946631

শিল্পপতি আলহাজ্ব আইয়ুব আর নেই

 aayush sharma

Salman Khan Suggested Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for Captain Vikram Batra Biopic

 IMG 20220612 WA0000

টাঙ্গাইলে ছিলিমপুরে জমে উঠেছে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী সুজায়েত মোল্লার নির্বাচনী উঠান বৈঠক

 wm Aslam Edit

আসলাম চৌধুরীর ৩২৫ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাতের বিচার শুরু