খেলাধুলা

‘Saw some good signs’: India coach Ryan ten Doeschate backs out-of-form Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Saw some good signs’: India coach Ryan ten Doeschate backs out-of-form Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News


Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has thrown his full support behind Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, insisting there is “absolute faith” within the camp that the out-of-form batting stars will rediscover their touch ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Across the opening two matches of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, Gill and skipper Suryakumar have combined for only 21 runs. Both players are now more than a year removed from their last T20I fifty — a drought that would typically ring alarm bells this close to a global tournament. But India, Ten Doeschate stressed, are not panicking.

Gill endured a first-ball dismissal during India’s 51-run defeat in New Chandigarh on Thursday as South Africa levelled the five-match series 1-1. Suryakumar fared little better, managing just five off four balls.Yet Ten Doeschate was quick to defend the pair.“I saw some good signs of a change of mentality (from Gill) on the backend of that Australian tour,” he said, pointing to November’s away series that offered glimpses of a shift in Gill’s approach.

He added crucial context to the young opener’s recent failures. “The two dismissals in this series… in the first game we asked the guys to go out there and attack the Powerplay and it wasn’t a great wicket at Cuttack, so I will let him off that one. And I thought he got a good ball today which can happen when you are short on form.”Ten Doeschate underlined India’s unwavering belief in Gill’s pedigree. “We also know the class. If you look at his IPL record where he stacks up 700 runs, 600 runs, 800 runs, 600 runs. We believe in his class and we believe he will come good.”The assistant coach expressed a similar stance on Suryakumar, backing the captain to thrive with added responsibility at the T20 World Cup.“It’s exactly the same with Surya… I think you back quality players and quality leaders like that and they will come good,” he said. “I can understand from the outside it looks like a concern, but I have got absolute faith in both of them coming good at the right time for us.”



